Amazon joins the $3 trillion club as massive AWS and AI growth powers record stock rally

Amazon topped a $3 trillion market valuation on August 3, 2026, fueled by a 37 percent surge in AWS cloud revenue and booming demand for its generative AI infrastructure.

Amazon’s market value topped $3 trillion for the first time on Monday, August 3, 2026, becoming the fifth publicly traded United States company to reach the historic milestone. Driven by a surge in its cloud-computing business and artificial intelligence demand, Amazon shares hit a record high, cementing its position alongside Apple, Microsoft, Alphabet, and Nvidia.

AWS cloud dominance and the AI investment cycle

The record valuation follows an exceptional second-quarter earnings report that highlighted accelerating growth at Amazon Web Services. AWS revenue surged 37 percent year-over-year, reaching an annualized run rate of approximately $169 billion, marking its fastest quarterly expansion in more than four years.

Investors rewarded the company for proving that its heavy investments in generative AI infrastructure are actively translating into revenue.

To meet the striking demand for AI training and deployment, Amazon Chief Executive Officer Andy Jassy announced an increase in capital expenditure for 2026, raising the forecast from $200 billion to roughly $220 billion. Much of this budget is dedicated to expanding AI data centers and securing memory and custom chips to handle long-term capacity reservations.

Diverging fortunes among Big Tech hyperscalers

According to a Reuters report, Amazon’s success underscores a shifting dynamic on Wall Street, where the market is beginning to differentiate between tech giants based on their capital efficiency.

While companies like Meta, Tesla, and Alphabet faced pressure over massive capital spending plans that squeezed free cash flow, Amazon and Microsoft have been rewarded for demonstrating clear, immediate revenue returns on their artificial intelligence investments. Market strategists note that investors are no longer treating the massive technology cohort as a single block, creating a healthier dynamic for tech valuations.