Modern wars play out on physical battlefields, but another aggressive contest rages quietly across global digital networks every single day

Wild claims often spread across social media long before anyone takes the time to check the facts. A dramatic narrative about missing military equipment shows just how easily political propaganda can distort the truth and fuel public anger, reports United24Media.

Twisting the truth

Russian state media outlets are actively pushing a bizarre story targeting Kyiv. Pro-Kremlin channels claim Ukrainian forces secretly funnelled more than 780,000 Western-supplied firearms and attack drones directly into the hands of the Italian mafia.

That eye-popping figure sounds alarming on its surface. However, as reported by United24 Media, Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation quickly exposed the entire campaign as a calculated blend of twisted facts and manipulated public statistics.

In reality, that massive inventory number comes straight from open Ukrainian ministry records. It counts civilian and privately owned firearms reported lost or stolen across the nation since Russia launched its full-scale invasion, rather than defense equipment donated by Western allies.

Moscow outlets also claimed Italian police caught Ukrainian personnel transferring combat drones to mob syndicates. That detail was equally fabricated.

Setting records straight

To manufacture credibility, Russian outlets cited recent public statements from Palermo Chief Prosecutor Maurizio de Lucia. Yet official records show the Italian prosecutor never implicated Ukrainian troops in any illicit arms transfers.

De Lucia simply warned that European organized crime groups naturally seek out advanced technology, including aerial drones. While Italian authorities remain watchful regarding potential black market expansion during the conflict, Kremlin media invented the direct connection to Kyiv.

Rigorous oversight systems govern all Western defense aid delivered to Ukraine. Both Ukrainian authorities and international partner agencies maintain multi-layered tracking protocols to strictly monitor every shipment arriving in the country. No evidence has emerged since the invasion began to indicate that Western weapons ever ended up on black markets.

This Italian mafia story aligns with an ongoing disinformation strategy driven by Moscow. Kremlin channels previously pushed claims about secret American biological weapons programs in Ukraine, constantly attempting to weaken international solidarity with Kyiv.

Sources: United24 Media