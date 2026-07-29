Elon Musk claims money will soon be obsolete, while launching a new payment system

Elon Musk claims AI will make money obsolete by 2036, yet he just launched X Money while losing over seven hundred billion dollars in paper wealth.

Tech mogul Elon Musk recently declared that currency will become entirely pointless within the next decade thanks to artificial intelligence. Yet, in a stroke of classic corporate irony, he chose that exact same week to launch a brand new digital payment system for his social media platform. As his own personal stock holdings take a massive hit, the world is watching a billionaire preach about a post-money future while simultaneously building a new financial network.

The paradox of the former trillionaire

Musk recently posted a rare public admission on social media, jokingly calling himself a former trillionaire after his fortune experienced a historic decline. According to a new report from Fortune, a massive drop in SpaceX stock pushed his net worth down to roughly six hundred and ninety-five billion dollars. That represents a staggering paper loss of nearly seven hundred and fifty billion dollars from his peak valuation just six weeks earlier.

Despite watching hundreds of billions of dollars vanish from his digital portfolio, the tech billionaire insists that paper wealth is fading into irrelevance. He recently argued in a high-profile interview that advanced robotics and artificial intelligence will soon produce more goods than anyone could possibly consume. In his view, the rapid rise of automated labor will eventually eliminate the basic need for wages or traditional currency altogether.

However, critics quickly pointed out the massive gap between his futuristic philosophy and his current business moves. Predicting a cashless utopia is easy when you are still comfortably sitting on top of the world’s largest personal fortune. For everyday people struggling with rent and groceries, the concept of money disappearing remains an abstract luxury for the ultra-wealthy.

Building a bank while predicting its downfall

The timing of his latest product launch makes his philosophical predictions appear even stranger to regular observers. Just days after claiming that money will stop mattering, he officially rolled out X Money to his premium social media subscribers. The new service offers users a digital wallet, fee-free peer-to-peer money transfers, and a metallic Visa debit card.

This ambitious financial feature is part of his long-term plan to transform his social media platform into a dominant everything app. He pitch-decked the idea to investors years ago, aiming to rival massive digital banking ecosystems currently operating in Asia. Partnering with major credit card networks proves that he is still deeply invested in controlling how people spend their physical cash.

Rolling out a digital bank while simultaneously declaring currency obsolete creates a fascinating paradox for the tech mogul. On one hand, he promises a communist-style future of automated abundance where nobody needs to save for retirement. On the other hand, he is actively building the infrastructure to collect transaction fees on every coffee purchase his users make.

The reality of shared abundance

Tech analysts and economists are heavily skeptical about his timeline for a world without financial scarcity. Prominent venture capitalists have noted that even if AI creates infinite productivity, political systems rarely distribute wealth evenly to everyone. Without strict policy changes, automated technology could simply concentrate even more power into the hands of corporate leaders.

Furthermore, the recent volatility of his own companies highlights how fragile digital paper wealth can be during market shifts. Price cuts in his electric vehicle business and costly delays in rocket development have spooked Wall Street investors in recent weeks. When a billionaire loses half his fortune on paper, it proves that current financial systems still react violently to real-world risks.

Ultimately, his dual narrative reveals the unique mindset of modern tech titans navigating an uncertain future. They can dream about an automated utopia where cash no longer exists while simultaneously building tools to capture current market share. Until that sci-fi vision of universal abundance actually arrives, regular consumers still have to live in a world where money matters very much.