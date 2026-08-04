New “hybrid” computer memory could make AI smarter, faster, and cheaper to run

SK hynix and Sandisk have unveiled the industry’s first blueprint for High Bandwidth Flash (HBF), a new type of computer memory designed to make massive AI data centers faster, more energy-efficient, and cheaper to operate.

Artificial intelligence is getting incredibly smart, but it has a major physical bottleneck: moving massive amounts of data back and forth inside the computer uses too much power and slows everything down. To fix this, tech giants are completely redesigning how computers remember and store information, a shift that could ultimately lower the cost of the AI subscriptions and cloud services we use every day.

On August 4, 2026, SK hynix and Sandisk officially unveiled the world’s first standard blueprint for a brand new type of digital storage called High Bandwidth Flash, or HBF. Announced at the Future of Memory and Storage (FMS) summit in California, this technology acts as a high-speed bridge between a computer’s ultra-fast “short-term” memory and its massive “long-term” storage drives.

By creating an entirely new layer of memory, HBF gives data-heavy AI systems the capacity they need to function without the extreme costs associated with current high-speed memory chips. Industry heavyweights like Google and AI chip startup Tenstorrent have already joined the consortium to help bring this technology to market, ensuring it becomes an open standard for the entire tech industry rather than a locked-down proprietary tool.

Solving the AI data traffic jam

To understand why this matters, it helps to think of a computer processor as a brilliant chef in a kitchen. Right now, the chef can chop vegetables incredibly fast, but the pantry is too far away, and the kitchen counter is too small. High Bandwidth Flash effectively builds a massive, high-speed conveyor belt directly from the pantry to the cutting board. It allows AI systems to process mind-boggling amounts of data for tasks like reasoning and autonomous decision-making without stalling or crashing.

A critical feature of this new HBF standard is its use of a universal connection interface known as UCIe. Much like how USB-C became the universal plug for our consumer electronics, UCIe allows this new memory to easily snap together with different types of processors from various manufacturers. This flexibility will make it much easier and cheaper for companies to build the massive data centers required to run modern AI tools.

Greener data centers mean cheaper services

Alongside the HBF announcement, SK hynix also previewed its next-generation storage hardware, known as 375-layer 4D NAND. While the name is highly technical, the consumer benefit is straightforward: it is essentially a microscopic digital filing cabinet packed so densely that it delivers two and a half times the power efficiency of the previous generation.

According to an SK hynix news release, mass production of these ultra-efficient storage drives will begin early next year. For everyday users, this hardware revolution is excellent news. When tech companies can drastically reduce the electricity and cooling costs required to run massive AI data centers, those savings make it financially viable to integrate advanced, autonomous AI agents into the smartphones, smart home devices, and software apps we use daily without spiking our subscription fees.