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25 states claim Trump is trying to bypass the Supreme Court

Nicolai Haugsted Nicolai Haugsted
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Legal showdown begins as 25 states target Trump’s tariff plan.

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A sweeping legal challenge from more than two dozen U.S. states has opened a new front in the battle over Donald Trump’s trade agenda, with opponents accusing the administration of reviving tariffs that courts have already rejected under a different legal justification.

The lawsuit argues that the White House is attempting to achieve through another statute what it was previously barred from doing, setting up another major courtroom fight over the president’s authority to reshape American trade policy.

Attorneys general from 25 states have filed suit in the U.S. Court of International Trade, seeking to block a new round of tariffs imposed by the Trump administration.

According to Digi24 via. the complaint, the administration is relying on Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974 to justify duties ranging from 10 to 12.5 percent on imports from dozens of countries and the European Union.

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State officials argue the move is little more than an attempt to restore tariffs that had previously been struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court under a different legal framework.

Dispute centers on legal authority

The administration has defended the measures by arguing they are intended to address trading practices involving goods allegedly produced through forced labor.

Plaintiffs reject that explanation, maintaining that the forced-labor rationale is being used as a legal pretext rather than the true basis for the policy.

New York Attorney General Letitia James, whose office is leading the coalition, has argued that the administration is once again attempting to impose unlawful costs on American consumers and businesses by exceeding presidential authority.

Earlier tariffs introduced by the Trump administration relied on emergency presidential powers before ultimately being invalidated by the Supreme Court.

Rather than abandon the broader policy, the White House shifted to a different section of federal trade law, prompting critics to argue that the administration is attempting to circumvent the earlier ruling instead of complying with it.

The coalition is asking the court to suspend the tariffs, declare them unlawful and require the federal government to return duties that have already been collected under the disputed policy.

The latest lawsuit adds another high-profile legal challenge to Trump’s economic agenda, with the outcome likely to shape both presidential trade powers and the future direction of U.S. tariff policy.

This article is made and published by Nicolai H, who may have used AI in the preparation

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