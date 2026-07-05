The case for climate action in smaller nations: Punching above their weight

The size of a country does not always match the size of its influence. Climate policy moves through markets, technology, alliances and example.

The claim sounds practical at first. A country produces only a small fraction of global emissions, so why should it move faster than the largest polluters?

The Guardian reports that leaders in the UK, Australia, Germany and Italy have used versions of that argument while questioning stronger climate action. It also writes that China, the United States and India together account for just over half of current fossil-fuel carbon pollution.

But the rest of the world is not marginal. Hundreds of smaller shares still add up to nearly half of annual emissions.

There is also historical responsibility. Many wealthy countries became rich through decades of carbon-heavy growth. Their current annual share may look modest, but their past emissions and financial capacity remain central to the debate.

Prof Piers Forster, a climate scientist at the University of Leeds, told the newspaper: “Future warming is driven by future emissions, so every tonne of carbon dioxide that a country or citizen can avoid emitting will improve temperature and heatwave outcomes for generations.”

Wind record shows how technology spreads

Denmark’s Climate Council argues that a country’s climate role should also be judged by what it develops, proves and exports. Its discussion paper points to wind energy as Denmark’s clearest example.

The larger effect was not only the turbines installed in Denmark. It came through research, industrial experience, patents, export markets and practical know-how that other countries could use.

Now the harder question is whether Denmark can repeat that success.

The council identified Power-to-X as one possible field. Power-to-X refers to technologies that use renewable electricity to produce hydrogen and other low-carbon fuels for sectors that are difficult to electrify directly, including heavy industry, shipping and aviation.

Growing international investment is expected to accelerate the development of these technologies worldwide, which could help the broader climate transition. At the same time, it makes it more difficult for Denmark to establish the kind of dominant position it once built in wind energy.

According to the council, Denmark would need sustained investment in research, development and demonstration projects, modern test facilities, a highly skilled workforce and stronger cooperation between universities, businesses and public authorities if it hopes to establish a new international strength comparable to its long-standing leadership in wind energy.

Public examples can become policy elsewhere

The online news outlet Zetland has argued that Denmark should not be treated as an isolated climate actor, because habits, policies and social norms often travel across borders.

Copenhagen’s cycling culture is a useful example. Bike lanes in one city do not transform global transport emissions on their own. But they give other cities a working model for street design, commuter behavior and cleaner urban mobility.

When planners, politicians or transport officials look for alternatives to car-heavy streets, Copenhagen offers a visible case they can study, adapt and use in their own debates.

The effect is not only technical. A city with high everyday cycling also changes what people imagine as normal. It shows that cycling does not have to be a niche lifestyle choice, but can become ordinary transport for workers, students, parents as well as older residents. That kind of example can matter when other cities are trying to win public support for new infrastructure.

Food waste campaigns and lower-meat diets work in a similar way. A local shift may begin with households, civic groups or campaigners, then affect supermarkets, restaurants, schools and investors. Over time, what starts as individual behavior can become a market signal, a business opportunity or a policy priority.

That is where the emissions-share argument becomes too narrow. A domestic policy or social trend may be small in carbon terms at first, yet still change what other governments, companies or consumers consider realistic.

In that sense, Denmark’s influence is not measured only by tonnes of emissions avoided at home, but also by whether its choices help make similar changes easier elsewhere.

The European Union changes the scale

Tilburg University’s discussion of the Netherlands makes the cooperation point clearly. Professor Reyer Gerlagh said Dutch climate policy gains weight when it is connected to European action:

“Together with the EU, we can achieve 27 times more than if each country acted alone.”

The line is political rather than mathematical. The European Union’s 27 members do not carry equal influence, and national interests often clash. Still, common rules can reshape markets that no small country could move alone.

The EU’s emissions trading system is one example of that wider reach. A national proposal or tested policy can become part of a larger framework on industry, transport, heating, agriculture or clean-energy infrastructure.

The Dutch University highlighted the Netherlands’ water management, solar integration, battery storage and green hydrogen. As those systems work under Dutch conditions, they become lessons others can adapt.

Credibility still matters in climate diplomacy

There is also a diplomatic cost to doing little. A wealthy government that says its emissions are too small to matter has less authority when asking larger countries to act.

Climate negotiations depend on trust as well as numbers. Countries demanding ambition from others are on firmer ground when they can show difficult changes at home.

Domestic policy also prepares businesses for future markets. Stronger climate rules may be contested, but they can push companies to develop cleaner products before global demand fully arrives.

The practical question is not whether the UK, Denmark or the Netherlands can solve climate change alone. They cannot. The question is whether their choices cut emissions at home while making useful technology, regulation and public habits easier for others to adopt.

That is where smaller countries still have leverage: Not as lone rescuers, but as early movers inside a global system that watches, copies and competes.

Sources: The Guardian; Denmark’s Climate Council; Zetland; Tilburg University.