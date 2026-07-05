“We don’t need anything. I just want loyalty”, Trump says ahead of Turkey summit

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte faces mounting pressure ahead of the alliance summit in Turkey as President Donald Trump shifts his demands from higher defense spending to greater “loyalty” from U.S. allies.

NATO Secretary-General Mark Rutte heads into this week’s alliance summit facing renewed pressure to keep the United States committed to the military bloc, as President Donald Trump shifts his focus from defense spending to what he calls “loyalty.”

According to the Associated Press (AP), the summit in Turkey comes after months of uncertainty over Washington’s commitment to NATO, despite allies significantly increasing defense investments.

Trump raises stakes

Since taking office as NATO secretary-general, Rutte has sought to reassure Trump that European allies are contributing more to collective defense.

AP reported that during a recent White House meeting, Rutte presented figures showing European allies and Canada had committed an additional $1.2 trillion in defense spending since 2017. Trump, however, said he remained dissatisfied after several NATO members declined to participate in the U.S.-led military campaign against Iran.

“We don’t need their money — we don’t need anything,” Trump said. “I just want loyalty.”

Trump also suggested he might not have attended the summit if it were not being hosted by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Alliance concerns

According to AP, NATO’s challenge has shifted beyond encouraging members to spend more on defense. The alliance is now focused on translating higher budgets into military capabilities, particularly as European countries remain concerned about the threat posed by Russia.

Recent uncertainty has also been fueled by the Pentagon’s announcement that it plans to reduce the number of U.S. troops, aircraft, ships and other assets earmarked for NATO operations, while Trump has issued conflicting statements about America’s future military presence in Europe.

The developments have raised concerns among allies at a time when Russia is accused of increasing pressure on European security through activities including drone flights near military installations.

Summit focus

The gathering in Turkey is expected to reaffirm NATO’s commitment to collective defense, the principle that an attack on one member is considered an attack on all.

AP noted that Rutte is attempting to convince Trump that increased European defense spending will allow the United States to focus more resources on challenges posed by China while European allies shoulder greater responsibility for regional security.

Former NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg previously warned in his memoir that any suggestion by a U.S. president that America would no longer defend its allies could undermine confidence in NATO’s core security guarantees.

Sources: Associated Press