Japan wants more tourists, but locals want relief: Tourists should pay more

Popular destinations are testing new ways to manage heavy foot traffic. The changes are meant to help pay for repairs, transport strain and local services.

Japan’s travel boom is showing up in everyday places: On Kyoto buses, at castle gates and in towns where public services must handle far more people than usual.

Japan National Tourism Organization data showed 42,683,600 international arrivals in 2025. The Japan Tourism Agency recorded 9.5 trillion yen in inbound spending last year, but the costs are also rising for cities, museums and heritage sites.

Kyoto buses show the strain

According to The Guardian, Himeji Castle raised its standard entry fee to 2,500 yen on March 1, while Himeji residents can still enter for 1,000 yen with ID.

Officials call it a discount for locals, not a surcharge on foreign guests. That distinction is important because residents help support public services and often live with the noise, queues and maintenance work linked to heavy footfall.

Kyoto has faced similar pressure. Local people have complained that buses used for errands and commuting are crowded with sightseers heading to temples, shopping streets and photo spots.

The city is considering higher fares for non-residents, whether they come from elsewhere in Japan or overseas.

Tax and ticket prices rise

Japan is also raising its international departure tax to 3,000 yen from July 1, 2026. The charge applies to people leaving the country by air or sea, regardless of nationality.

Other venues are moving in the same direction. State-run museums and galleries are preparing higher prices for overseas tourists, while Junglia Okinawa charges less for people who live in Japan than for those visiting from abroad.

This model is already common in parts of Asia, including India, Cambodia, Thailand, Indonesia and China. In Europe, the Louvre in Paris has raised entry prices for visitors from outside the European Economic Area.

The issue for Japan is how to collect more money for upkeep without making guests feel unwelcome.

As one Nagano resident told The Guardian about paying more at local hot springs: “It’s fine for others to pay more when they visit.”

Sources: The Guardian, Japan National Tourism Organization, Japan Tourism Agency