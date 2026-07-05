Trump celebrates America’s ‘glorious’ 250th birthday while pushing political agenda

President Donald Trump mixed patriotic tributes with partisan political messaging as he marked the 250th anniversary of American independence during a celebration in Washington that was briefly interrupted by severe weather.

President Donald Trump marked the 250th anniversary of American independence with a speech that combined tributes to the nation’s history and military veterans with campaign-style political messaging, departing from the traditionally unifying tone of Independence Day addresses.

According to the Associated Press (AP), the event in Washington was briefly disrupted by severe weather before continuing on the National Mall as part of nationwide celebrations.

Patriotic ceremony

Trump described the anniversary as “one of the most joyous and glorious milestones of all time” while honoring military veterans, including World War II servicemen and one of the first Black officers to command a Special Forces team in combat during the Vietnam War.

AP reported that the ceremony featured historic American flags, including one that draped Abraham Lincoln’s casket and another flown aboard the Wright brothers’ aircraft.

The event also included performances by Lee Greenwood and other entertainers frequently seen at Trump rallies.

Political message

While celebrating the country’s history, Trump also promoted several political priorities, including the SAVE America Act, support for the Second Amendment and renewed criticism of communism, themes expected to feature prominently ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

According to AP, Trump also joked about seeking a third presidential term before praising the World War II generation, calling them “the greatest generation.”

The event was organized primarily by groups aligned with the White House rather than the bipartisan commission originally established by Congress to oversee the anniversary celebrations.

Heat disrupts celebrations

Extreme heat and severe weather affected Independence Day events across parts of the United States, forcing temporary evacuations and cancellations in several cities.

AP reported that celebrations were disrupted in Washington, Boston, Philadelphia, Hartford and parts of Pennsylvania, while New York proceeded with its commemorations, including a parade of tall ships, military flyovers and aerial displays over New York Harbor.

Despite the weather, large crowds gathered across the country to mark the anniversary, with ceremonies ranging from citizenship oaths at George Washington’s Mount Vernon to community celebrations and fireworks displays.

Sources: Associated Press