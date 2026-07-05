Canada to join Eurovision Song Contest for first time in 2027

Long-running television spectacles always find fresh ways to capture the attention of global audiences.

As musical borders continue to expand, a massive international stage is preparing to welcome an entirely new territory. DR News reports that this unexpected expansion will bring fresh energy to a beloved tradition.

Crossing the Atlantic

A legendary music competition is officially expanding its borders across the ocean. According to a report by DR News, the European Broadcasting Union announced that a surprise nation will make its official debut next year.

Canada is officially joining the lineup for the 2027 semi-finals. This entry became possible after the public station CBC/Radio-Canada secured full membership in the broadcasting alliance, right on the country’s national holiday.

“With CBC/Radio-Canada now able to participate in the contest as a full member of the EBU, we look forward to seeing Canada bring its own voice, creativity and energy to the Eurovision Song Contest stage in Bulgaria in 2027,” said director Martin Green.

A global stage

Network executives view the decision as a massive win for local talent. Marie-Philippe Bouchard, CEO of CBC/Radio-Canada, celebrated the announcement on Canada Day.

“On this national day, as we join Canadians across the country and around the world in celebrating the richness and diversity of Canadian culture, we are delighted to confirm that we are giving Canadians access to the world’s largest live music event,” Bouchard said.

Non-European nations like Australia and Israel already participate due to their alliance ties. This marks the first fresh entry since 2015, though Canadian stars have won before, most famously when Céline Dion took the crown for Switzerland in 1988.

Audiences across the ocean are already hooked. DR News noted that Canadians actually bought the largest number of event tickets outside of Europe for the recent show in Vienna.

Rebuilding the ranks

The arrival of a new competitor comes at a vital time. Only 35 countries signed up for the latest competition, marking the lowest turnout since 2004 following intense political debates over Israel’s involvement.

While the maximum turnout hit a record 43 nations back in 2008, organizers hope this addition sparks a major comeback. Broadcasters plan to reveal their official song selection process later this year.

Sources: DR News