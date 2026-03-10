Viral shopping video by Trump’s granddaughter draws scrutiny

A member of a high-profile family has quickly become the subject of widespread online discussion.

A post by Kai Trump, the teenage granddaughter of US President Donald Trump, has drawn sharp commentary from Guardian columnist Marina Hyde after the footage spread widely online.

Hyde used the video to reflect on political image, wealth and the uneasy overlap between social media culture and public power.

A viral grocery vlog

The attention began when Kai Trump uploaded a vlog on YouTube showing a visit to Erewhon, a Los Angeles grocery chain known for expensive organic foods and celebrity clientele.

In the footage, she tells viewers it is “the most expensive grocery store pretty much out there. Everything’s crazy expensive! So we’re going to get my favourite stuff.”

The video follows her browsing sushi, supplements and specialty products while filming for her channel. Hyde noted that the shopping trip ended with a bill of about $233.

After leaving the store, the clip shows her departing in a vehicle convoy accompanied by security.

Kai Trump, 18, is the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. She gained national attention in 2024 when she spoke about her grandfather at the Republican National Convention.

Hyde’s critique

In her column, Hyde framed the episode as a striking example of how political families increasingly operate in the language of influencer culture.

She pointed to moments in the vlog where Kai Trump comments on spending habits, including saying: “One thing about me is that I don’t spend a lot of money.”

Hyde suggested the imagery of luxury grocery shopping contrasted awkwardly with the economic struggles faced by many Americans.

She also portrayed the video as part of a broader trend in which political figures and their relatives communicate through lifestyle-style content that can unintentionally carry political symbolism once it spreads online.

Politics and optics

Hyde placed the viral moment alongside the wider political backdrop surrounding US actions involving Iran and the economic effects of rising oil prices.

According to USA Today, President Trump addressed the issue in a post on his social media platform, writing: “Short term oil prices, which will drop rapidly when the destruction of the Iran nuclear threat is over, is a very small price to pay for U.S.A., and World, Safety and Peace.”

He added: “ONLY FOOLS WOULD THINK DIFFERENTLY!”

In Hyde’s telling, the contrast between wartime political rhetoric and a luxury grocery vlog illustrates how modern political communication often unfolds across both formal statements and informal social media moments.

The reaction to the video shows how quickly posts by members of political families can move from casual lifestyle content into a wider political conversation once they begin circulating online.

Sources: The Guardian, YouTube, USA Today