For months, battles have moved across the east and south of the country, with both sides claiming gains.

Others are reading now

The war in Ukraine has been a story of constant shifts in territory and momentum. Civilians have endured the brunt of the conflict, while soldiers on both sides fight for control over towns, villages, and strategic points. Now, Ukrainian forces are reporting a significant advance in the Dnipropetrovsk region.

Almost entire region liberated

General Oleksandr Komarenko, head of the Operational Command of the Ukrainian General Staff, told RBK-Ukraine on Tuesday that nearly all the territory previously occupied by Russian forces in Dnipropetrovsk has been recovered, reports Digi24. “Almost the entire region has been liberated. Three small villages remain to be freed. Two more still need to be cleared of Russian soldiers,” he said.

The general explained that the recent operations allowed Ukraine to reclaim over 400 square kilometers of land. These gains are part of a broader effort along the Oleksandrivka front line in southeastern Ukraine, where intense fighting continues. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky recently confirmed that his troops had retaken the same areas of territory.

Improving strategic positions

The progress marks a turning point. In February 2026, Ukraine gained more land than it lost, a first since the summer of 2024. That year, Ukrainian forces launched a cross-border operation into Russia’s Kursk region, taking control of more than 1,000 square kilometers. Since then, advances had been slower, with Russian forces holding key positions in eastern and southern regions like Donetsk and Zaporizhia, where they control about two-thirds of the territory.

Last year, Russian troops captured several cities in Dnipropetrovsk. The region borders areas where fighting has been particularly intense. Reclaiming this land not only improves Ukraine’s strategic position but also boosts morale among the troops and the population.

Also read

The Ukrainian military stresses that the work is not finished. Clearing the remaining villages of enemy forces will be crucial to fully securing the region. For now, the operation is seen as a major success. It demonstrates that Ukrainian forces can regain territory, even after months of Russian occupation. The situation remains tense, and the coming weeks will be critical for both sides in this ongoing conflict.