Forensic psychologist suggests Hollywood is part of the reason why the US has so many serial killers

He has studied how 35 differente countries look at crime, and there are some striking differences.

Serial killers exist everywhere. However, American culture creates a uniquely dangerous environment for them to thrive.

Forensic psychologist Dr. Eric Hickey explained on LADbible’s Minutes With series how media attention shapes criminal behavior.

He noted that American news outlets report homicides far more accurately than those in other countries.

Hickey said he had looked at roughly 35 countries, and that Western media brings these crimes into the open.

Hollywood also plays a central role by turning real violence into popular entertainment, effectively glamorizing violence, Hickey explained.

This constant media spotlight can trigger dangerous competitive instincts in vulnerable individuals. Heavy coverage leads potential offenders to copy what they see on screen.

According to Hickey, seeing media stories makes potential offenders think that they can “do better” than the killer portrayed in the movie, series, or documentary—either by avoiding the authorities or by killing more victims.

Gender and trauma

Media exposure alone cannot explain why male offenders commit the vast majority of serial murders. Behind the scenes, Hickey pointed to fundamental differences in how men and women handle early emotional damage.

Childhood trauma affects everyone. Yet societal expectations push men toward violent outlets while women process pain differently.

Hickey explained that part of the reason only 16 percent of serial killers are believed to be female is a fundamental difference in how men and women deal with problems and trauma, and that women tend to find other ways of moving on.

Regret without empathy

Beyond gender differences, the mind of a serial killer operates without genuine emotional connection. Many people assume offenders feel remorse for their victims.

The psychological reality, however, is far colder.

Using Jeffrey Dahmer as an example, Hickey clarified that such killers mourn only their own wasted lives.

“Necrophiles like Dahmer have remorse,” Hickey explained. “Not because they’ve killed people. They don’t connect with the victims. They have remorse for their lives being wasted.”

You can find the entire interview with Dr. Eric Hickey on YouTube here (opens new tab).