Inside the conservative push to restore male rule and roll back women’s rights

Arguments over equality are increasingly connected to wider disputes about family life, employment and political authority. The coalition behind them remains divided, but parts of its agenda are receiving greater institutional attention.

Douglas Wilson, an influential pastor based in Moscow, Idaho, has argued that American elections should be organized around households rather than individual voters.

He also supports repealing the Nineteenth Amendment, which prohibits denying Americans the right to vote on the basis of sex, although he has described the idea as a long-term aspiration rather than an immediate political goal.

“We would do it in our politics the same way we do it in our church structure,” Wilson told The Atlantic. “And that is, we vote by household.”

When asked whether repealing women’s voting rights was a priority, Wilson replied, “We have bigger fish to fry,” adding that he viewed such a change as something that might happen “perhaps 200 years’ time.” During the same interview, after being challenged on the proposal, he responded with a laugh: “Oh, I know you’d probably have all my attention.”

Wilson’s position is not part of the Republican Party’s platform, and many conservatives reject proposals to end women’s individual voting rights. Even so, his growing visibility has attracted attention because of his connections within conservative religious and political circles, including his denomination’s links to senior Republican officials.

That access has made Wilson one of the more prominent advocates for a broader vision that emphasizes male authority within the family, church and, ultimately, public life.

Resentment finds an audience

These politics draw support from several overlapping groups rather than a single formal organization. Religious traditionalists promote male leadership in the home and church, online personalities build large audiences through hostility toward women, and policy advocates concentrate on questions involving marriage, family formation and employment.

Their messages often differ in tone. Some present themselves as defenders of social order, while others rely on provocation, ridicule and grievance. Despite those differences, they frequently share the argument that feminism has weakened men’s position in society and reduced their influence within institutions.

A 2025 study covering 30 countries by King’s College London and Ipsos found that Gen Z men and women were more divided over gender equality than members of older generations. Younger men were especially likely to say that efforts to promote women’s equality had gone so far that men were now disadvantaged.

That finding does not demonstrate broad support for restricting women’s rights, nor does it mean that younger men hold one uniform political outlook. It does, however, suggest that claims linking feminism to men’s declining status may find a receptive audience, particularly when combined with concerns about isolation, insecure work, stagnant prospects and falling male participation in higher education.

For some commentators, those frustrations become evidence of a wider cultural failure. Economic anxiety and loneliness are recast as proof that institutions have become hostile to men, allowing more extreme ideas about gender hierarchy to enter discussions that begin with legitimate concerns.

Policy becomes the test

The January 2026 Heritage Foundation report Saving America by Saving the Family: A Foundation for the Next 250 Years proposed a series of tax and welfare changes designed to encourage marriage, childbearing and two-parent households. Its recommendations placed family formation at the center of social policy, while arguing that government should play a limited but targeted role in supporting married couples and parents.

The report reflects a wider conservative effort to link demographic decline, economic insecurity and social instability to changes in family structure. Supporters present these measures as incentives rather than restrictions, but critics argue that they could privilege one model of family life over others and weaken support for single parents or households that do not fit traditional expectations.

Scott Yenor, chair of Heritage’s American Citizenship Initiative, has separately argued that the law should permit employers to hire male heads of household or pay them a higher “family wage,” according to The Atlantic. His proposal would give preferential treatment to men seen as family providers and would conflict with current legal protections against sex-based employment discrimination.

Yenor’s argument goes beyond encouraging marriage through tax policy. It would allow employers to make decisions about hiring and pay on the basis of sex and family status, effectively restoring a labor model built around male breadwinners and financially dependent wives.

The factions involved do not agree on every objective, and many conservatives reject their most extreme demands. Some focus on tax incentives and family benefits, while others support changes to divorce law, reproductive policy or workplace rules.

The political test will be whether these proposals remain part of ideological debate or begin to shape legislation, administrative decisions and government practice.

Sources: The Atlantic, King’s College London, Ipsos, The Heritage Foundation