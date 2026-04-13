Former “Love Is Blind” contestant sentenced to 15 years for attempted murder

A court has issued a verdict in a case involving serious criminal charges. The decision marks the conclusion of a legal process that drew public attention.

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An Argentine court has sentenced former Love Is Blind: Argentina participant Santiago Martínez to 15 years in prison for attempted murder, concluding a case that has cast a shadow over the reality show’s promise of romance.

The ruling, delivered on March 25, 2026, follows a trial centered on Martínez’s relationship with fellow contestant Emily Ceco – one that began on television but later became the subject of criminal proceedings.

Coverage from Newsner indicates that prosecutors had sought a longer sentence, while a defense plea deal was ultimately dismissed.

Court ruling brings partial relief

For Ceco, the verdict marks an important milestone, though not a full sense of security.

She described feeling a degree of calm knowing Martínez will remain imprisoned for years, but also concern about the future once he is released.

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“I have 15 years of peace ahead,” she said, adding that she hopes legal protections will continue when that period ends.

Her reaction reflects a broader pattern seen in similar cases, where sentencing can provide distance from immediate danger but does not necessarily resolve longer-term fears.

Case rooted in post-show relationship

Martínez and Ceco met during the 2024 season of the Netflix series, where contestants form relationships without seeing each other.

Their connection advanced to a civil ceremony, and plans were reportedly in place for a smaller wedding.

According to Newsner, the relationship later deteriorated. In February 2025, Ceco filed a complaint after an alleged assault left her with visible injuries. The engagement was called off, and a restraining order was issued, barring Martínez from approaching her.

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He was subsequently removed from the program as the case moved through the courts.

Testimony highlights lasting impact

During the trial, Ceco recounted the fear she experienced when confronting Martínez in court, describing how physically shaken she felt. She also noted that he apologized during his statement.

In a message shared on social media, she reflected on the emotional weight of the case, writing that while the sentence does not erase what happened, it represents a moment where her experience was acknowledged.

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She also expressed gratitude toward those who supported her throughout the process, including family and legal counsel, and described herself as continuing to heal while moving forward with her life.

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Sources: Newsner, Emily Ceco Instagram statement