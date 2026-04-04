Man charged after burned remains found on California property

California man charged after burned remains found on property.

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Joseph Dexter Taylor, 52, has been charged with murder following the discovery of burned human remains on his property in Butte County, California.

According to a statement from the Butte County District Attorney’s Office, he has pleaded not guilty and is being held without bail.

The remains were found on March 21 after two individuals called 911, reporting what they believed to be a human skull and skeletal fragments on land along Ricky Road in the Hurleton area.

Discovery and investigation

Investigators said the two men reported that Taylor had visited them hours earlier, appearing distressed and speaking about a cremation. They also noted burn marks on his legs.

Authorities later obtained a search warrant for the property and said evidence “strongly suggests” the victim may be Chris Kidwell, 33, who had been living on the site. Formal identification is still pending.

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Kidwell had been reported missing by his family after they were unable to contact him for about a week.

According to prosecutors, investigators believe the victim was shot before the body was burned.

The Butte County Sheriff’s Office said detectives uncovered evidence linking Taylor to the alleged killing following what they described as an extensive investigation.

Additional charges

Taylor was already in custody at the time on an unrelated warrant. Court records show the warrant is tied to a separate felony arson case dating back to August 2025.

He has also pleaded not guilty in that case, which remains ongoing after several delays.

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Taylor has now been formally charged with murder and faces a potential life sentence if convicted. He is scheduled to return to court on April 2 to set a date for a preliminary hearing.

Authorities say the investigation is continuing and have asked anyone with information to contact the Butte County Sheriff’s Office.

Sources: Butte County District Attorney’s Office, Butte County Sheriff’s Office.