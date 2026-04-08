Mother blames “tummy time” after 7-month old died with internal bleeding and broken wrist

Surveillance footage showed that she went shopping without the toddler the morning of the day, she took the baby to the hospital.

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An Iowa case involving the death of a seven-month-old girl has reached a verdict after nearly two years of investigation and court proceedings.

According to Ames Tribune, a jury found Sheyenne Shore, 26, guilty of first-degree murder and child endangerment in the 2023 death of her daughter, Xena. The child’s father, Juan Montalvo Jr., 37, had previously pleaded guilty to child endangerment.

According to a criminal complaint cited by the outlet, Shore brought the infant to Story County Medical Center on June 11, 2023. Medical staff reported the baby was already cold and stiff, with pupils described as “dilated and fixed.”

Efforts to revive her failed.

Broken wrist and internal bleeding

Doctors documented multiple injuries, including cuts, bruising, a broken wrist, and internal bleeding. The complaint also stated the child had older fractures that were in the process of healing.

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Ames Tribune reports that when questioned, Shore said the baby “hit her head on baby toys while doing tummy time,” a claim Montalvo repeated. Both denied knowledge of other injuries.

A medical examiner later concluded the head trauma was not accidental and ruled the death a homicide. Investigators also found bloodstained baby items in the couple’s apartment.

Timeline questioned

Police said Shore claimed she had not left the child alone in the final days. However, surveillance footage and receipts showed she went shopping without the baby on the morning of June 11. Montalvo was elsewhere in the town of Nevada, Iowa.

Messages cited in the complaint show Shore texting Montalvo that Xena was unresponsive before later writing, “she’s gone they tried everything they could.”

An acquaintance told investigators Montalvo initially said his daughter had hit her head. Hours later, he indicated he would return to work the same evening.

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Montalvo pleaded guilty in February 2025 and received a sentence of up to 10 years. Shore was convicted on April 2 and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 1.

Sources: Law&Crime, Ames Tribune, court records