Real cause of death found: Man convicted of killing baby set free after 26 years

The family of the baby still believes he was responsible for the death, however.

A long-standing murder conviction in Colorado has been overturned, reopening questions about a child’s death in the late 1990s. The decision follows fresh expert analysis that challenges the original findings.

The ruling has freed a man who spent more than two decades behind bars, while leaving the victim’s family in continued grief.

Stephen Martinez, from Denver, was convicted in 2000 over the death of his girlfriend’s infant daughter, Heather Mares, according to 9News and CBS News.

He had called 911 in October 1998, reporting that the baby was choking. Responders later found a skull fracture and blood-stained sheets.

Investigators said Martinez admitted to shaking the baby and striking her head against a crib, though he maintained it was accidental, court records cited by 9News show. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole.

New medical doubts

On April 21, Judge Andrew Luxen vacated the conviction after new evidence was presented by the Korey Wise Innocence Project, the Associated Press reported. Experts suggested the child may have died from pneumonia-related complications rather than abuse.

The judge ordered Martinez’s immediate release. Denver District Attorney John Walsh said multiple medical specialists challenged the original cause of death and that independent reviews supported those conclusions.

“The Korey Wise Innocence Project presented my office with multiple credible medical experts who challenged the initial determination that Heather’s death was caused by physical abuse,” Walsh said in a statement.

“My life was stopped 27 years ago”

Despite the ruling, Heather Mares’ family continues to believe Martinez was responsible. Judge Luxen dismissed their objections in court.

“My life was stopped 27 years ago, along with our family’s,” her mother, Kim Estrada, said through tears, according to AP.

Walsh said prosecutors could no longer prove guilt beyond a reasonable doubt and therefore did not oppose overturning the conviction.

He added there was “no misconduct” in the original investigation, calling the case an example of the justice system reassessing past decisions.

Sources: 9News, CBS News, AP, statement from District Attorney John Walsh