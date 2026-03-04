Trump’s war proves costly as $1.1 billion US radar system already destroyed

The escalating confrontation between Iran and Western forces is beginning to show tangible military consequences across the Middle East.

Strategic infrastructure and key defense systems are increasingly becoming targets as the conflict intensifies.

One of the latest incidents involves a major U.S. early-warning installation designed to detect ballistic missile threats across the region.

Radar reportedly struck

Satellite images from Planet Labs appear to confirm Iranian reports that a U.S. AN/FPS-132 (Block 5) ballistic missile early warning radar in Qatar was damaged during an attack.

According to Anadolu Agency, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps launched a ballistic missile and drone strike that hit Al Udeid Air Base.

The radar system, estimated to cost around $1.1 billion, was reportedly among the facilities damaged during the strike.

Confirmation from imagery

Satellite imagery analyzed after the attack showed visible damage to the radar installation.

Qatari authorities also confirmed that the system had been “hit and damaged,” according to the reports.

The attack allegedly occurred on Saturday, February 28, during a broader strike targeting the base.

Strategic importance

The AN/FPS-132 Block 5 radar is considered one of the most important U.S. early warning systems in the Middle East.

Army Recognition notes that the system plays a crucial role in detecting and tracking long-range ballistic missiles across the Persian Gulf.

Serious damage to the radar could reduce warning times for U.S. Central Command and complicate efforts to monitor potential missile launches in the region.

Advanced detection system

The AN/FPS-132 belongs to a family of enhanced early warning radars that use phased-array technology.

Operating in the ultra-high-frequency band, the system is designed to detect ballistic missile launches and track space objects such as satellites.

According to Army Recognition, the radar is capable of determining missile trajectories early, predicting potential strike locations and transmitting that information to military command centers.

Sources: Planet Labs imagery; Anadolu Agency; WP.