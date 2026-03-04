John Bolton slams Pete Hegseth over Iran strike briefing

Former national security adviser John Bolton has sharply criticised Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, saying the Pentagon chief appeared out of step with President Trump while discussing the goals of the latest U.S. military operation against Iran.

The comments came as Washington continued its campaign following weekend strikes that escalated tensions in the Middle East, reports The Hill.

Criticism on CNN

Speaking on CNN’s News Central, Bolton questioned whether Hegseth had clearly aligned the Pentagon’s message with the president’s position.

“Pete Hegseth needs to check with his boss on what the objective is,” Bolton told host Kate Bolduan.

Bolton suggested the administration’s messaging about the purpose of the strikes appeared inconsistent.

Confusion over objectives

During a press conference earlier Monday, Hegseth outlined the aims of the operation.

He said the military’s goals were to “destroy Iranian offensive missiles, destroy Iranian missile production, destroy their navy and other security infrastructure, and they will never have nuclear weapons.”

At the same time, President Trump urged Iranians to take control of their country following the initial strikes carried out by the United States and Israel.

Trump’s comments

The early attacks reportedly killed Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei along with several senior political and military figures.

After the strikes, Trump encouraged Iranians to seize the moment.

“When we are finished, take over your government. It will be yours to take; this will be probably your only chance for generations,” he said.

Bolton questions Pentagon stance

Bolton argued that Hegseth’s statements did not clearly match the broader tone of Trump’s comments.

“If the big one is still to come, how does Hegseth explain that we’ve already changed the regime, which wasn’t our objective?” Bolton said.

“I think the Pentagon top leadership, civilian top leadership, needs some attitude adjustment.”

War timeline

Trump said in an interview with CNN’s Jake Tapper that the “big wave” of strikes against Iran had not yet taken place.

The president suggested the campaign could last several weeks, saying he had “always thought it would be four weeks” and that the operation was currently “a little ahead of schedule.”

U.S. casualties

Hegseth said there are currently no American ground troops operating inside Iran, though he declined to rule out the possibility in the future.

Meanwhile, U.S. Central Command confirmed that four American service members have been killed so far during the operation.

“And sadly, there will be likely be more, before it ends,” Trump said in a video posted on Truth Social. “Likely be more but we’ll do everything possible where that won’t be the case.”

Sources: The Hill, CNN, U.S. Central Command