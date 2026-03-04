Geralt returns in new Witcher comic sequel releasing March 11

Geralt of Rivia is returning once again.

Others are reading now

Fans of The Witcher universe are about to see a familiar monster hunter step back into action.

A new installment tied to the world of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt arrives next week, expanding Geralt of Rivia’s story beyond the games.

The upcoming release continues an ongoing comic storyline created with input from the developers behind the hit RPG franchise.

A new chapter

CD Projekt Red and Dark Horse Comics are preparing to publish The Witcher: Blood Stone #2 on Wednesday, March 11. The comic is the second entry in a four-issue mini-series that continues Geralt’s adventures.

The series is written by Daniel Freedman and illustrated by artist Pius Bak. According to information shared by the publishers, the new issue will be available at comic book stores and select online retailers.

Also read

The storyline follows Geralt as he hunts monsters and unravels strange events across the Continent, adding fresh tales to the broader Witcher universe.

Journey continues

The opening issue of Blood Stone sent Geralt into ancient dwarven mines believed to be haunted, where he tracked a mysterious horned creature. The new installment moves the story to the town of Plinth.

There, the witcher begins investigating unusual developments tied to the earlier events, gradually uncovering new secrets as the narrative unfolds.

For fans of The Witcher 3, the comic offers a way to follow Geralt while many await official updates on the next mainline game from CD Projekt Red. Rumors about possible additional content for The Witcher 3 have circulated online but have not been confirmed by the studio.

Release schedule

The March 11 issue is a 32-page comic with artwork typical of the series’ illustrated style. It carries a recommended age rating of 16+ and is expected to retail for around $5.

Also read

Future entries in the four-part storyline already have release dates. Issue #3 is scheduled for April 15, while the final chapter, issue #4, is set for May 13, 2026.

Dark Horse also plans to publish a collected edition later in the year. The volume, expected on October 27, will combine all four issues into a single book of more than 100 pages priced at roughly $20.

Expanding the universe

Blood Stone is the 11th official Witcher comic series released by Dark Horse. Each series explores stories set in the same universe as Andrzej Sapkowski’s novels and CD Projekt Red’s games.

Different writers and artists have contributed to the expanding comic line, which continues Geralt’s adventures beyond the events depicted in the video games.

Sources: CD Projekt Red, ScreenRant