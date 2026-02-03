What authorities revealed about Hailey Buzbee’s disappearance

Timeline of Hailey Buzbee’s case as investigation deepens.

Nearly a month after a frantic search began, authorities say they now believe a high school student who vanished from her home in early January is dead.

17-years-old Hailey Buzbee was last seen leaving her family’s home in Vermilion, Ohio, on Jan. 5, according to police. Her parents reported her missing shortly afterward, and an investigation began the following day.

At the time, the Fishers Police Department (FPD) said Buzbee was considered an “endangered missing juvenile” and initially believed she may have run away from home.

On Feb. 1, police announced during a press conference that they now believe Buzbee is dead.

Family speaks out

Later that day, Buzbee’s father, Beau, shared a statement on Facebook describing the family’s grief.

“Hailey was a smart, beautiful, kind, and caring young lady with a bright future,” he wrote. “She had a deep love for her family and holds a very special place in so many hearts.”

He added: “We want the community and others to know that we are so thankful for the support we received. It’s been tremendous and gave us the hope and strength we needed during our darkest hours.”

Student and employee

Buzbee was a junior at Hamilton Southeastern High School in Indiana, according to WRTV.

On Feb. 2, principal Craig McCaffrey said she was a “valued member of our school community,” who would be “remembered for her big heart and positive spirit,” per WTHR.

Her family told Dateline that she was a dependable student who earned good grades and worked part-time as a server at a local restaurant.

Suspect identified

Police linked Tyler Thomas to the case after determining Buzbee disappeared “within days after she was picked up” by him, FPD said. Authorities believe the two met through online gaming.

According to police, Thomas admitted to picking Buzbee up but falsely claimed he dropped her off on the side of a road in western Ohio.

Investigators said evidence shows the pair stayed at a short-term rental together, though Buzbee was not found when the property was searched.

Investigation continues

Thomas has not been charged with murder as of Feb. 2.

He is being held without bond at the Franklin County Jail on felony charges including pandering obscenity and tampering with evidence, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Court records cited by the outlet say a search of Thomas’ phone contained sexually oriented images and videos of Buzbee, some of which he allegedly attempted to delete.

