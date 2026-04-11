Woman filed for divorce – then her husband set the house on fire with her inside it

She was allegedly saved by her cat.

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A late-night house fire in Wisconsin has led to serious criminal charges after investigators uncovered troubling details behind the incident.

Authorities say the blaze was not accidental but part of a targeted act.

According to a criminal complaint cited by Law&Crime, Nicholas Grundman, 47, is accused of attempting to kill his estranged wife by setting fire to her home while she was inside.

Filed for divorce

The woman had filed for divorce in February after roughly 18 months of marriage.

She told police that Grundman struggled with alcohol and employment, which caused ongoing tension.

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Earlier in January, she asked him to leave after finding him intoxicated and newly unemployed at their home.

Saved by her cat

Just after midnight on March 19, the woman called emergency services to report a fire at her residence in Greenville, Wisconsin.

She later told police she had been asleep when one of her cats woke her by “pawing at her face.” “Within seconds,” she said, “my house was full of smoke.”

She managed to escape with her pets and extinguish the fire in the garage, though her car and belongings were damaged.

On the day of the incident, he allegedly told her, “If I can’t have you, no one is going to have you.”

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Arrest and confession

Investigators said accelerants and a lighter fluid container were found at the scene. Grundman was arrested on March 31 at a construction site.

Police reported he had a loaded handgun in his backpack at the time. During questioning, he admitted entering the garage and later confessed to using gasoline to start the fire.

He denied intending to kill his wife.

Grundman faces multiple charges, including attempted first-degree intentional homicide and arson. He remains in custody on a $1 million bond, with a court appearance scheduled for April 14.

Sources: Law&Crime, police complaint