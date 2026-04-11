Putin might be forced to cancel his Victory Day Parade, pro-war blogger suggests

It has only been cancelled once before during the Covid-19 pandemic.

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Uncertainty is growing around Russia’s annual Victory Day celebrations as security concerns mount.

Officials have not confirmed any changes, but pro-war commentators suggest plans could shift.

The reason for the doubts surrounding the yearly parade is the war in Ukraine, more specifically new Ukrainian long-range capabilities.

First, some context

The Victory Day Parade is held in Russia every year on May 9. Except for a single cancellation due to Covid-19 in 2020, the parade has been a staple of the Russian calendar since 1995.

It commemorates the Soviet Union’s victory over Nazi Germany in World War II, but since the launch of the full-scale invasion of Ukraine, the parade has shrunk and become a shadow of its pre-war scale.

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The annual parade in Moscow has still taken place; however, that might be about to change in 2026.

Flamingo fuels anxiety

According to the independent outlet Mozhem Obysheniya (We Can Explain), pro-war bloggers began raising concerns in early April about whether the May 9 parade in Moscow and St. Petersburg can proceed as planned.

Pro-war blogger Ilya Tumanov, speaking on Soloviev LIVE, warned of the optics of a potential disruption: “Imagine, ‘Parade, stand at attention,’ and then a missile threat is declared. What will happen in and around the square? It will be a significant blow in terms of media coverage, even if nothing hits.”

Tumanov is likely referring to Ukraine’s Flamingo cruise missile, which was unveiled in late summer 2025. It is said to have a range of 3,000 kilometres, and as the distance from Moscow to the Ukrainian border is just 450 kilometres, the Russian capital is well within striking distance.

Tumanov claimed that the aerial portion of the parade has already been dropped. A scheduled rehearsal for ground forces on April 5 was also reportedly halted, with units told to return to their bases “until further notice.”

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Growing security fears

The Kremlin has not confirmed any cancellation. Presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said only: “We are preparing for Victory Day celebrations,” offering no further clarity, according to The Moscow Times.

Ukraine is also preparing to test the FP-9 ballistic missile this summer, which could reach targets up to 850 km away and carry an 800 kg payload, making interception more difficult.

Sources: Mozhem Obysheniya, Russian media statements, The Moscow Times