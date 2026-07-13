RIGHT NOW: Jurassic Park-star Sam Neill dead at 78

The loss is described as sudden and unexpected.

New Zealand actor Sam Neill has passed away at the age of 78.

According to a statement from his family the veteran star, known from the Jurassic Park franchise, Peaky Blinders and a flurry of other movies and TV shows, passed away in Sydney, Australia, surrounded by his loved ones.

In a moving post on his Instagram account, his family shared their grief over the sudden and unexpected passing.

“It is with immense sadness that the whānau of Sam Neill share the news of his passing on Monday 13th July, in Sydney Australia. Sam was surrounded by family and passed with the dignity that has characterized his whole life,” the statement read.

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Free of cancer

While the actor had faced serious health challenges, his family noted that he was clear of illness.

“The loss was sudden and unexpected but blessed by the fact that Sam remained cancer free. They would like to express their deepest gratitude to the staff at St Vincent’s Private Hospital for their incredible care.”

The Jurassic Park star was diagnosed with a rare blood cancer in 2022, but three months ago, Neill announced that a clinical trial involving immunotherapy had cleared his body.

On April 28, the actor shared his joy on Instagram. “Last week I had all the scans etc, and I am pleased, indeed delighted to say that there is no cancer in my body. All clear. We are all amazed,” he wrote.

A global giant

Born in Northern Ireland, Neill moved to New Zealand as a child and built an extraordinary five-decade career.

He shot to fame in the 1977 film Sleeping Dogs before starring in massive hits like The Piano.

During his career, he won 16 awards and was nominated for 36, including three Golden Globes.