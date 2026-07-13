Trump takes another page from the dictator’s playbook: “If i’m killed, nuke Iran”

President Donald Trump recently claimed he left standing orders for the military to destroy Iran.

When the commander in chief faces a mortal threat, the natural instinct is to project absolute strength. A doomsday response sounds like pure Hollywood fiction. But American law handles sudden tragedy much more systematically than a simple automated switch.

A deadly promise

President Donald Trump recently claimed he left standing orders for the military to destroy Iran “at levels they’ve never seen before” if he is assassinated.

Taking to his social media platform, he stated that 1,000 “missiles are Locked and Loaded and aimed at the Islamic Republic of Iran, with thousands more to immediately follow, should the Iranian Government act on its threat.”

He also noted the danger during a recent summit in Turkey. Trump told reporters that “They want to take out the U.S. leader,” later adding on Air Force One that “I’m No. 1 on their list.”

Who holds the keys

Garrett Graff studies secret government survival plans. He told the Associated Press that “The U.S. has, for a whole variety of reasons, never utilized a technical ‘dead man’s switch.'”

Instead, the law is extremely clear about the chain of command. If a sitting president dies, the vice president instantly becomes commander in chief.

Graff explained that the power shifts instantly to JD Vance, noting that “ultimately it would be up to him or her to determine whether to proceed.”

He added the president could say “something to Vance like, ‘If I’m killed, nuke Iran,'” which would make “more sense and would be absolutely legal.”

Looking to Pyongyang

This empty threat looks particularly strange when compared to actual military policies elsewhere in the world. The Telegraph reported that Pyongyang officially changed its constitution to mandate an automatic, immediate nuclear launch if leader Kim Jong Un is killed.

That real policy update arrived after allied operations successfully eliminated top leaders in Iran.

Any official, preauthorized switch is completely fake under current American military guidelines.

Real and present danger

The threats against American leadership remain completely genuine.

Former Pentagon spokesperson Sabrina Singh confirmed the active danger during a recent interview. She told the Associated Press that “Iran wanting to target senior American leaders is something that we know is happening.”

Adding a stark warning for the public, Singh said, “You have to take these as credible threats.”

Tensions with Tehran are currently boiling. Iran’s supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, recently promised fierce retaliation on state television, declaring that “This revenge is the will of our nation and must certainly be carried out.”

Sources: Associated Press, HuffPost, The Telegraph