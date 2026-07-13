Japan vows tough security crackdown to smash Putin’s ‘den of spies’

Japanese officials have quickly acknowledged the growing espionage threat.

Keeping advanced technology out of the wrong hands is a nearly impossible task in today’s globalized economy.

Even nations with strict export rules often find their finest engineering diverted to foreign war zones.

Sometimes, the leaks happen right in their own backyard.

A startling discovery

A recent investigation exposes a complex smuggling operation running through the heart of the Japanese capital. According to a report by TRT World, Moscow has successfully transformed the island nation into a vital hub for military procurement.

The newspaper claims that Russian operatives have built an extensive network to acquire restricted civilian technology.

These everyday electronic parts are then secretly funneled into weapons systems destined for the ongoing war in Ukraine.

The sheer scale of the operation is deeply alarming. Citing Ukrainian government estimates, the report notes that Japanese components now feature in ninety percent of Russian drones and missiles.

Hiding in plain sight

To run the shadowy supply chain, Moscow relies on deep cover. The New York Times identified Maksim Vladimirovich Filchenkov as the central figure managing the entire Russian intelligence operation on the ground in Tokyo.

Filchenkov reportedly works under the guise of a regular employee for the Russian state airline Aeroflot.

From his desk in the bustling city, he allegedly coordinates a sprawling logistics web that quietly bypasses international sanctions.

Because direct shipments to Russia are completely banned, the secret network has to get creative.

Operatives route the restricted tech through intermediary commercial companies in countries like Sri Lanka, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam. Only then do the goods finally reach Russian military factories.

Hardening the shield

Japanese officials have quickly acknowledged the growing espionage threat.

While refusing to comment directly on the specific allegations in the US newspaper, chief government spokesman Minoru Kihara promised action. He told reporters on Monday that Tokyo must address the crisis with “even greater rigour.”

He freely admitted that the country needs better tools to fight back.

“We recognise that in a rapidly changing security environment there is a growing need to counter foreign intelligence activities, such as the acquisition of critical information, that threaten Japan’s national security,” Kihara stated.

The government is already making structural changes to patch its vulnerable defenses. Kihara noted that lawmakers recently approved new legislation to establish a unified national intelligence body.

The new agency will finally coordinate Japan’s traditionally fragmented security branches.

Sources: The New York Times, TRT World