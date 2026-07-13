Trump honors Lindsey Graham – but critics say he couldn’t resist making it about himself

Trump’s Lindsey Graham post ignites controversy for an unexpected reason

Donald Trump’s public farewell to longtime ally Lindsey Graham quickly drew attention for more than its message of condolence.

While paying tribute to the late senator, the U.S. president also reignited discussion about their complicated political history and sparked online debate with one of the images he chose to share.

Trump honors longtime ally

Lindsey Graham died on Saturday at the age of 71. A preliminary examination by the medical examiner found that he died from an aortic dissection caused by arteriosclerotic cardiovascular disease.

Trump reacted within hours on Truth Social.

“Senator Lindsey Graham, one of the greatest people and Senators I have ever known, is dead! He was always working, and was a true American Patriot. Lindsey will be greatly missed!!!”

Later, the president ordered flags across the United States to be flown at half-staff until Saturday evening in Graham’s honor, describing him as a “dear friend” and a “truly great man.”

A tribute that sparked conversation

As the day continued, Trump posted another tribute featuring a photograph of Graham smiling while holding a large printed mock Wikipedia page portraying Trump as the “Acting President of Venezuela.”

Truth Social

The image, rather than a more traditional portrait of Graham, quickly became a talking point on social media, with critics arguing that the tribute once again shifted attention toward Trump himself.

The White House also shared the post, adding its own message honoring the late senator.

Despite the warm tributes, Trump and Graham were once bitter political rivals.

During the 2016 Republican presidential primary, Graham repeatedly criticized Trump, calling him a “jackass” and warning that he would damage the Republican Party.

Truth Social

Relations changed dramatically after Trump entered the White House. Following a reconciliation meeting in 2017, the pair gradually became close political allies, regularly appearing together and spending time on Trump’s golf courses as Graham emerged as one of the president’s most loyal supporters in Congress.

Trump later reinforced his respect for Graham by directing that American flags remain at half-staff nationwide.

“All American Flags throughout the United States [are] lowered to Half Mast until Saturday evening at 6 P.M.” he wrote while announcing the tribute on Truth Social.