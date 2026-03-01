Christina Applegate reflects on fame, family and MS in new memoir

Emmy-winning actress turns inward in a deeply personal account of survival, setbacks and self-reflection. The book traces the moments that shaped her — both on screen and far from it.

Christina Applegate is adding author to a career that has included sitcom stardom, acclaimed dramatic roles and highly public health battles.

Her memoir, You With the Sad Eyes, will be published on March 3, revisiting early instability, complicated relationships and the progression of multiple sclerosis.

Looking back

In an exclusive interview with People published this week, Applegate said the book reaches back to her upbringing in Los Angeles’ Laurel Canyon, where addiction and volatility shaped her early years.

She told the magazine that between the ages of 3 and 7 she endured what she describes as the most difficult period of her childhood. “I think I had kind of the worst situation from 3 to 7, but there was stuff like that going on in all our homes,” she said.

Applegate became a household name as a teenager on Married… With Children and later earned critical praise, including for her role in Netflix’s Dead to Me. In the People interview, she acknowledged that professional success did not prevent destructive patterns in her private life:

“I was always with these broken birds that I wanted to fix. And you know what? You can’t.”

She made clear the memoir is not meant to function as a manual for self-improvement. “This is not an inspirational book, by any means. But it can inspire,” she said.

A life reshaped by illness

Applegate revealed in 2021 that she had been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis, describing it at the time as a difficult road ahead. MS is a chronic autoimmune disease affecting the central nervous system and can cause pain, fatigue and mobility challenges.

She has since spoken openly about the condition on her podcast MeSsy, co-hosted with Jamie-Lynn Sigler. Danish tabloid BT reported in November 2025 that Applegate described the severity of her symptoms: “I lie in bed screaming in pain. Sometimes I can’t even pick up my phone or hold the remote because it has now spread to my hands. I can’t even hold them. I can’t open bottles anymore.”

In January 2024, she appeared at the Emmy Awards and received a standing ovation. She later said on the podcast that it was “the hardest day” of her life and that she slept for two days afterwards.

At home in Los Angeles, she lives with her husband, musician Martyn LeNoble, and their 15-year-old daughter, Sadie. Keeping up everyday routines, including driving her daughter to school when she can, remains important. “I want to take her. It’s my favorite thing to do,” she told People.

The title of the memoir, she said, refers to “a little girl with sad eyes who ended up becoming Christina Applegate.” The book is her own way of understanding that child a little better.

