Kristi Noem vows ‘right people’ will vote as Trump fears midterm loss

Midterm elections are approaching and President Donald Trump facing sliding approval ratings in several recent polls.

Others are reading now

This means that Republicans are under growing pressure to secure a strong showing in November.

The ‘right’ people

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem ignited controversy after pledging to ensure the “right people” are voting.

Speaking at a press conference in Arizona on Friday, Noem described elections as part of the Department of Homeland Security’s “critical infrastructure” responsibilities.

“To make sure that when it gets to election day that we’ve been proactive to make sure that we have the right people voting, electing the right leaders to lead this country,” she said.

Her choice of words quickly triggered backlash online, with critics accusing her of implying voter restriction. Noem has not publicly clarified what she meant by “right people.”

Also read

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote on X: “This is Trump’s idea of democracy: leaders get to select their voters instead of the other way around.”

Voter ID bill moves forward

The controversy comes as the House passed the SAVE America Act, which would require proof of U.S. citizenship via photo identification in federal elections.

The bill now heads to the Senate, where Republicans hold a narrow majority. If approved, it would go to President Trump, who has already voiced support.

“There will be Voter I.D. for the Midterm Elections, whether approved by Congress or not!” Trump posted on Truth Social.

Supporters argue the measure strengthens election security. Critics warn it could prevent legitimate voters from casting ballots due to documentation issues.

Also read

Noem dismissed opposition to the bill, saying:

“Each of the arguments laid out to criticize this bill is baseless speculation from the radical left because they want illegal aliens to vote in our elections.”

Unusual press arrangements

The Arizona press conference also drew scrutiny for its logistics.

According to the Arizona Mirror, journalists were required to RSVP in advance and were transported from a Homeland Security office in Phoenix to an undisclosed field office location in north Scottsdale.

The Wall Street Journal also reported internal criticism within DHS, quoting sources who described Noem as focused on elevating her public profile.

With November fast approaching, the fight over voter access and election oversight appears set to intensify.

Also read

Sources: The Wall Street Journal, AFP, Express.