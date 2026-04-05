Jurassic Park star trades dinosaurs for a real-life predator story

Television’s appetite for real-world scandals shows no sign of slowing, especially when the stories involve power, secrecy and delayed justice. A new project now turns to the reporting that reshaped one of the most controversial cases in recent memory. Rather than revisiting familiar headlines alone, the series will trace how a single investigation forced the issue back into public view.

Others are reading now

Laura Dern is set to play Miami Herald reporter Julie K Brown in a limited series about the Jeffrey Epstein case, writes The Guardian.

The Sony Pictures Television project counts Adam McKay, known for politically themed work like Don’t Look Up and Succession, among its executive producers.

The script draws from Brown’s 2021 book, with Sharon Hoffman and Eileen Myers leading the writing and production. The series is still seeking a distributor.

The reporting that shifted the case

The drama focuses on how Brown reopened scrutiny around Epstein years after his earlier conviction.

According to the newspaper, her reporting revealed details of a controversial agreement that had prevented federal prosecution in the mid-2000s.

Also read

Her 2018 investigation identified roughly 80 victims and brought forward accounts that had not previously been heard in public. Several women chose to go on record, reshaping how the case was understood.

Those findings helped lead to new federal charges against Epstein and, later, the prosecution and conviction of his associate Ghislaine Maxwell in 2021.

Sony describes the project, cites The Guardian, as “an explosive account of an investigative reporter exposing the secret plea deal between Epstein and federal prosecutors”.

Wider repercussions

The consequences of the reporting extended into government. Alex Acosta resigned as US labor secretary amid criticism of his earlier involvement in the plea deal while serving as a federal prosecutor.

The case has continued to generate pressure on US authorities to release further records linked to Epstein and his connections.

Also read

Beyond the US, the fallout reached high-profile figures. Britain’s Prince Andrew, whose association with Epstein drew intense scrutiny, stepped back from public duties and lost official royal roles following the controversy.

Epstein died in custody in 2019 before facing trial, leaving unanswered questions that continue to shape public discussion around the case.

From newsroom to screen

The series remains in early development, with no production timeline announced. According to the British outlet, it is the first major scripted project to place Brown’s journalism at the center of the narrative, .

Its development reflects a broader shift in how such stories are told, with reporters increasingly portrayed as central figures rather than background observers.

As audiences gravitate toward stories of institutional failure, this adaptation will highlight how sustained reporting can alter the course of events long after they seem settled.

Also read

Sources: The Guardian