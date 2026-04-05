Tinder introduces AI to scan photos for matches

Tinder tests AI tool to scan photos for better matches.

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Dating apps are evolving as companies look for new ways to tackle user fatigue.

Tinder is now turning to artificial intelligence in a bid to make finding matches feel more personal.

The platform has announced a series of updates, including a feature that can analyse users’ camera rolls to suggest potential matches. The tool, which users must opt into, is designed to identify patterns in photos and build a profile of interests and lifestyle.

According to the company, the aim is to deliver more tailored recommendations in response to changing expectations among younger users.

Personalised dating push

Tinder said the update forms part of a broader overhaul of the app. New additions include redesigned “music mode” and “astrology mode”, alongside live features such as video speed dating.

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The company says these tools are intended to create a more customised experience and help users connect beyond simple swiping.

The AI system will also ask users targeted questions, combining responses with image analysis to generate daily match suggestions.

Privacy questions raised

The idea of scanning personal photo libraries may raise concerns for some users. While the feature is optional, it involves analysing private images to infer personality traits and preferences.

Tinder has not positioned the tool as mandatory, but its introduction reflects a wider trend of tech firms integrating AI more deeply into personal data.

Speaking to the Press Association, Tinder vice president Hillary Paine said the app is adapting to a shift in how younger people approach dating.

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“We’re hearing more and more from young daters that app fatigue is real, not just in the dating space but generally how much time they’re spending on their phones,” she said.

“They’re looking for authenticity and compatibility rather than convenience and volume.”

A major update

Tinder, launched in 2012 and now owned by Match Group, remains one of the world’s most widely used dating apps, with more than 630 million downloads.

Chief executive Spencer Rascoff said the changes represent a significant shift for the platform.

“With more than half our users under 30, we’re building alongside a generation that wants dating to feel more authentic, lower-pressure, and worth their time,” he said.

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“We’re using AI to surface more relevant connections.”

Sources: Press Association, Match Group, LadBible