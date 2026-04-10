Hollywood Icon calls out Melania Trump’s infamous jacket moment

A past fashion choice has returned to the spotlight after comments from one of Hollywood’s most respected actors. What began as a discussion about style quickly turned into a broader reflection on power and public messaging.

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The remarks have revived debate about how clothing can carry meaning far beyond appearance.

Power and signals

According to Newsner, Meryl Streep used a recent Vogue interview to reflect on how figures in power communicate through both words and imagery.

Speaking with Anna Wintour and Greta Gerwig, she linked public behavior to influence, arguing that actions by prominent figures can shape wider social norms.

“And this instinct to humiliate, when it’s modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody’s life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect. Violence incites violence. When the powerful use their position to bully others, we all lose.”

A symbolic moment

Streep pointed to a specific episode involving Melania Trump to illustrate her argument. She revisited the widely criticized 2018 visit to migrant children at the U.S.-Mexico border.

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During that trip, the then-first lady wore a green jacket with the words: “I Really Don’t Care, Do U?”

“I have so many thoughts about this. I think the most… powerful message that our current first lady sent was in the coat that said ‘I Really Don’t Care, Do U?’ when she was going to see migrant children who were incarcerated. All dress is about expressing yourself, but we’re also subject to larger historical and political sweeps of expectation.”

Streep described the message conveyed by the garment as “destabilizing.”

Fashion and identity

The exchange arose during a broader conversation about how public figures use clothing to express identity.

Wintour highlighted Michelle Obama’s style, saying, “Whether she’s wearing J.Crew or Duro Olowu or Matthieu Blazy’s Chanel, she always looks like herself.”

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She also noted that Melania Trump maintains a consistent personal image, remarking, “To be fair, Melania Trump also always looks like herself when she dresses.”

Lasting controversy

The jacket itself drew global criticism at the time, as reported by The Independent. Melania Trump later addressed the backlash in an interview with ABC News.

“I want to show them that I don’t care. You could criticize whatever you want to say, but it will not stop me to do what I feel is right.”

“It was kind of a message, yes. I would prefer that they would focus on what I do and on my initiatives than what I wear.”

She emphasized the message was not directed at the children and said she wore the jacket again after the visit because media attention had become “obsessed” with it.

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Wider reflection

For Streep, the incident reflects a deeper issue about leadership and accountability in public life.

She also recalled her 2016 Golden Globes speech criticizing Donald Trump, framing both moments as part of a broader concern about how influence is exercised.

The discussion underscores how fashion, politics, and public conduct can intersect, shaping perceptions far beyond a single moment.

Sources: Newsner, The Independent, Vogue, ABC News



