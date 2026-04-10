Putin’s troops terrified by “invisible” Martian drones

Drones have rapidly transformed modern warfare.

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They have shifed the balance on the battlefield by making advanced surveillance and precision strikes more accessible than ever.

Once limited to major military powers, unmanned systems are now a central tool in conflicts, capable of striking targets with speed, accuracy, and minimal warning.

As the technology evolves, newer generations of drones are becoming harder to detect and counter, raising fresh challenges for troops on the ground.

Drones spark fear

Russian soldiers have reportedly been alarmed by a new type of Ukrainian drone they have nicknamed “Martians,” according to reports cited by the Daily Express and Russian state media.

The unmanned aerial vehicles are described as difficult to detect and resistant to electronic warfare systems.

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Military bloggers close to the Kremlin say the drones are creating serious challenges on the battlefield.

Advanced technology

According to reports, the drones operate without GPS, instead relying on optical navigation systems similar to those used in NASA’s Mars helicopter program.

One blogger said: “At the final stage of the attack, the drone turns off communication and becomes fully autonomous. It compares images from its cameras with a pre-loaded map of heights and terrain in real time.”

This, they claim, makes the drones harder to track and intercept.

Difficult to counter

Russian sources say the drones can operate day and night and are largely silent until the final moments of an attack.

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“They are undetectable by conventional detectors and are protected from electronic warfare. They are extremely high-quality, mass-produced military-grade products,” one military commentator said.

Some reports suggest the drones could reach speeds of up to 186 mph.

Sources: Daily Express, TASS