Greenland hits back at Trump’s “big, badly managed ice lot” insult

The prime minister of Greenland had a very different description of the country in the North.

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Greenland’s leadership has pushed back against renewed remarks from US President Donald Trump, reopening debate over the Arctic island’s geopolitical future.

Trump criticized NATO’s role in recent conflicts, including the war against Iran launched alongside Israel. Writing on Truth Social, he complained the alliance had failed to act when needed.

“REMEMBER GREENLAND, THAT BIG, BADLY MANAGED ICE LOT,” Trump wrote in all caps.

The remark drew a swift response from Greenland’s Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen, who rejected the characterization and emphasized the island’s identity and autonomy.

“We are not some kind of piece of ice. We are a proud population of 57,000 people, working every day as good citizens of the world, with full respect for all our allies,” Nielsen told Reuters.

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Strategic stakes

Washington has argued that Greenland is vital for countering Russian and Chinese influence in the Arctic. The US already maintains a military presence on the island under a 1951 agreement.

“It would be strange, when all sides want to discuss increased defense cooperation, to disregard that agreement (from 1951, no),” Nielsen said.

Still, he expressed doubt about US intentions. “I don’t see his desire to take over or control Greenland being taken off the table,” he said.

Ongoing dispute

Earlier this year, European nations responded to US pressure by sending limited troop deployments to Greenland as a signal of unity.

Trump later softened his stance following talks with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, pointing to a possible diplomatic framework.

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Despite that shift, negotiations between Greenland, Denmark and the United States are continuing, with further meetings planned.

Call for unity

In the interview with Reuters, Nielsen urged NATO members to remain aligned in defending international law and the post-war global order.

“These things are being contested now and I think all allies should stand together to try to maintain them. I hope that’s what happens,” he said.

His remarks reflect broader unease among allies after earlier US suggestions about taking control of Greenland, a self-governing territory within the Kingdom of Denmark.

Sources: Reuters, Truth Social post from Donald Trump