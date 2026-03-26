Safety alert as toys have been found to contain asbestos

A safety alert involving asbestos has triggered urgent advice to households after children’s toys sold nationwide were found to pose a potential risk. Officials say some families may still have the products at home, unaware of the danger.

Others are reading now

The UK’s Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS) is urging people to act immediately if they own any of the affected items, particularly toys or kits containing loose or granular materials. Regulators said the products should no longer be used under any circumstances.

“If the sand is still in its packaging, place in a heavy-duty plastic bag, double tape it securely, label it clearly and store in a secure location out of the reach of children,” the OPSS said.

Where products have already been opened, the guidance becomes more strict. “If the sand has been used, clean up sites where the product was used using wet cloths to avoid generating dust. Wear gloves and a mask. Double bag the sand, gloves, mask and cloths.”

Many parents may not realise these toys are affected, making it important to check recently purchased or stored items carefully.

Toys under scrutiny

The Daily Express reports that the recall centres on “Stretcherz” toys, flexible figures designed to be pulled, squeezed and stretched during play.

Also read

These items were widely distributed through major supermarkets and toy retailers over several years, meaning they reached a large number of households, according to the Mirror.

Craft kits are also included. The Mirror writes that sand-based art sets, including Addo Play’s “Out To Impress Sand Art Creations,” have been withdrawn from sale both online and in stores after similar concerns were identified.

Wider concerns raised

The incident highlights how product recalls are typically handled in the UK, where regulators issue public notices and retailers provide refunds rather than requesting returns of potentially hazardous goods.

Asbestos, which is banned in consumer products, can be dangerous if disturbed and inhaled. That risk is especially concerning in toys intended for frequent handling.

Retailers are offering refunds through the original point of purchase, though some have asked customers to dispose of the items instead of bringing them back into shops.

Also read

For families, the message is straightforward. Check, isolate and dispose of any affected toys safely.

Sources: Daily Express, The Mirror, Office for Product Safety and Standards (OPSS)