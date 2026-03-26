Trump envoy says badmouthing Europeans won over ‘Europe’s last dictator’

Diplomatic relations often rely on careful language and calculated messaging.

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But behind closed doors, personal dynamics can shape negotiations in unexpected ways.

A recent account from a senior U.S. envoy offers a rare glimpse into that approach.

Unusual tactic

A U.S. envoy said he built rapport with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko by mirroring his blunt style, according to remarks at a McCain Institute panel cited by Moscow Times.

John Coale, appointed under President Donald Trump, described a key early meeting with the Belarusian president.

During the conversation, Lukashenko reportedly criticized European leaders.

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Coale said he responded in similar terms.

“This is kind of crude, and I’m sorry for the language, but I said to him, ‘Yeah, they’re a bunch of pus**es,’” he told the audience.

“I had him in my hand from then on,” he added.

Building trust

According to Coale, adopting Lukashenko’s tone helped establish trust quickly.

“He loves to cuss, so you cuss back,” he said.

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The envoy described the Belarusian leader as highly talkative, with their first meeting extending over a lengthy lunch.

Coale also recounted pouring vodka onto the floor during the meeting to avoid drinking excessively.

The talks were focused on securing the release of U.S. citizens detained in Belarus.

He had previously been involved in negotiations as a deputy envoy before formally taking the role.

Prisoner deals

Belarus has released hundreds of prisoners in agreements linked to sanctions relief, according to reporting on the talks.

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Lukashenko, a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin, appears to be seeking improved relations with Washington.

Last week, authorities freed 250 detainees as part of a deal with the United States.

Despite the releases, hundreds of political prisoners remain in Belarus.

Many were detained following the disputed 2020 presidential election and subsequent protests.

The situation continues to draw criticism from international observers.

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Sources: McCain Institute panel, Reuters, Moscow Times.