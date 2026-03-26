US set to divert Ukraine weapons as Iran war drains supplies

The war in Iran has already affected Ukraine’s position in the war.

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In an effort to stabilise energy markets, the United States has temporarily eased restrictions on Russian oil, a move critics say is boosting Moscow’s revenues.

Now, concerns are growing that Ukraine could face further consequences as priorities shift in Washingto

Shift in focus

The Pentagon is considering redirecting weapons intended for Ukraine to the Middle East, The Washington Post reported, cited by Ukrainska Pravda.

The move comes as the ongoing conflict with Iran is rapidly depleting US stockpiles.

Officials are now weighing how to balance competing military demands.

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Key systems at risk

Among the weapons potentially affected are air defence interceptor missiles.

These systems are critical for Ukraine, which continues to face repeated Russian strikes on cities and infrastructure.

The missiles are currently supplied under a NATO-backed procurement programme.

European officials have raised concerns about the pace at which US munitions are being used in the Middle East.

“They are really burning through munitions, so there are questions now about how much they will keep providing through the deal,” one diplomat told The Washington Post.

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The concern is that deliveries to Ukraine could be delayed or reduced.

Policy debate

According to sources, discussions inside the Pentagon are ongoing.

“The policy debate is how much you give to Ukraine. This is a real live discussion,” one person familiar with the matter said.

Officials have not confirmed any final decision.

The report also indicates that some funds originally intended for Ukraine may be redirected.

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Up to $750 million provided by NATO countries could instead be used to replenish US military stockpiles.

It remains unclear whether allied countries are fully aware of how these funds are being used.

Sources: The Washington Post, Ukrainska Pravda