Russian oil refining capacity drops as drone attacks hit major plants

Keeping fuel flowing to major metropolitan areas requires an unbroken chain of massive refineries operating around the clock.

When vital energy facilities go offline, fuel markets react almost instantly. A relentless wave of drone strikes has now placed Russia’s domestic oil-refining network under severe strain, reports The Moscow Times.

Crucial supplies disrupted

Russia’s capital region faces renewed fuel uncertainty after one of its most critical energy suppliers abruptly stopped production. As reported by The Moscow Times based on industry insiders, Rosneft ceased processing crude at its primary facility near Ryazan following a direct drone strike on July 29.

The plant stands as one of the country’s top three processing hubs, handling up to 17 million metric tons of crude annually. Industry figures reported by Reuters show that the massive complex yields more than two million tons of petrol alongside three million tons of diesel every year.

The strike ignited a fierce blaze that forced facility managers to suspend all refining activity. Remarkably, the assault occurred just two weeks after repair crews wrapped up fixing heavy damage from a previous raid in mid-May. Technical experts now estimate that new repairs will take several weeks to complete.

Waves of shutdowns

Ryazan was not the only major facility hit during the late July assault. On the very same day, an aerial attack crippled an essential distillation unit at Lukoil’s Permnefteorgsintez plant, knocking out roughly one-third of its daily refining throughput.

These simultaneous strikes reflect a far broader pattern of disruption sweeping the nation. Nearly a dozen other key Russian petroleum facilities suspended work during July as a direct result of targeted drone raids.

Work at the Tyumen complex ceased entirely on July 28, following prior shutdowns across sites in Salavat, Syzran, and Saratov. Meanwhile, Lukoil’s Nizhegorodnefteorgsintez hub runs at roughly half capacity, based on tracking by S&P Global.

Not all shutdowns have proved long-lasting, however. The country’s flagship Omsk complex run by Gazprom Neft paused work on July 6 before returning to full operation weeks later, according to the Financial Times.

Sources: The Moscow Times, Reuters, S&P Global, Financial Times