Russia accused of using North Korean missile to wipe out family

Investigators are examining evidence from a devastating overnight attack. The findings could offer fresh insight into the weapons available to Moscow.

A suspected North Korean ballistic missile destroyed a home in Radushne, near Kryvyi Rih, killing two parents and three of their children during a major Russian attack on Ukraine, according to Reuters.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said the identification remained preliminary. The fate of four other children and the family’s 18-month-old grandson remained unclear.

Reuters reported that the overnight barrage involved more than 70 missiles and about 280 drones. At least nine people were killed across Ukraine, including victims in Kyiv, Lviv and Poltava.

Investigators were analysing debris recovered from the area before making a final determination about the weapon. A Ukrainian military source said that radar systems detected flight patterns associated with KN-23 or KN-24 short-range ballistic missiles travelling towards Kryvyi Rih.

Fragments may confirm origin

The source said the available evidence strongly indicated that the missile was manufactured in North Korea, although fragment analysis was still required for confirmation.

According to the same source, Ukraine had not recorded the use of such a missile since August 2025. The renewed deployment could indicate that Russia has obtained additional weapons from Pyongyang.

Russia began using North Korean KN-23 and KN-24 missiles against Ukrainian targets in late 2023. The source said the weapons can travel farther and carry heavier warheads than Russia’s Iskander missiles, but are generally less accurate.

The suspected launch comes amid broader military cooperation between Moscow and Pyongyang. North Korea has supplied artillery ammunition and sent troops to support Russian forces in the Kursk region, Reuters reported.

Ukraine’s air force said it intercepted one ballistic missile, 54 cruise missiles and 265 drones. Additional ballistic, cruise and anti-ship missiles were recorded reaching impact sites, along with 17 drones.

In Lviv, a missile struck an apartment building without exploding. At least 30 people were initially reported injured, while residential properties, a school and two kindergartens were damaged.

Poland also activated military aircraft. Prime Minister Donald Tusk said a Russian cruise missile appeared to have entered Polish territory and crashed in the east, leaving debris and a crater.

Sources: Reuters