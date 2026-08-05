Making Moscow pay: EU turns frozen Russian asset profits into €1.4B defense boost for Ukraine

“Russia must pay for the destruction it has caused,” the European Commission President says.

Ukraine is getting a massive financial boost straight from the interest earned on frozen Russian assets.

The European Union released €1.4 billion on August 5 to bolster defense operations and strengthen national resilience against continuous air strikes. This transfer covers revenues accumulated during the first half of 2026.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen underscored the message after fresh attacks hit urban centers across the country.

“Once again we wake up to the news of horrible atrocities by Russia through its aerial attacks on Ukraine. Russia must pay for the destruction it has caused. And we are using the proceeds from the immobilized Russian assets to make sure it does,” she said.

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The horrifying video

Von der Leyen is likely referring to a video released Tuesday by the Ukrainian National Police and shared by Ukrainian President Volodomyr Zelenskyy.

It shows a Ukrainian vegetable seller being chased by a Russian drone, clearly following the man as he is trying to hide.

After a while, the drone dives and explodes. The man, identified as a 52-year-old man, survived with blast injuries and concussion.

The video shows both the chase and the explosion. Viewer discretion is advised. Article continues below.

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€8 billion earned so far

According to a press release from the European Commission, the money comes directly from windfall profits generated by immobilized Russian central bank reserves held in European securities depositories.

EU leaders set up rules in 2024 forcing financial institutions to isolate profits from sanctioned cash balances. Since then, those immobilized funds have generated €8 billion in net earnings.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Serhii Koretskyi welcomed the assistance and called for continued international backing.

“The response to Russian terror must be a stronger Ukraine. Russia must pay for every new crime it commits,” Koretskyi said.

Funding the defense

This payout marks the fifth transfer of its kind delivered to Kyiv, following a previous tranche completed in March 2026.

According to United24 Media, officials plan to channel 95 percent of the funds into the Ukraine Loan Cooperation Mechanism to help manage broader international debt. That system supports repayments on a larger €45 billion loan package pledged by G7 allies.

The remaining 5 percent will flow into the European Peace Facility to address pressing military needs on the ground. Ukrainian leaders also view these windfall revenues as a potential funding source for a future tribunal on Russian aggression.

“We are making a further €1.4 billion of them available to Ukraine. This will support Ukraine’s continued resistance against Russia’s illegal war,” von der Leyen added.