Putin’s man claims Russia will never face ‘strategic defeat’: “This goal is absolutely futile”

He suggested that foreign powers are actively trying to destroy his country without risking their own troops.

High-stakes diplomacy often plays out in front of the cameras.

Leaders and diplomats use public events to send sharp warnings to their rivals. Sometimes those messages carry a much heavier, world-altering threat.

A stark warning

Russian officials are doubling down on their most forceful talking points. A senior diplomat recently used an international gathering to remind the world of Moscow’s ultimate military trump card.

The message was aimed directly at Western nations backing Ukraine. According to the Russian state news agency TASS, Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin delivered the remarks during a media forum in Saint Petersburg.

He firmly rejected the idea that allied forces could ever push back the Russian military. The reason is simple. The country holds a vast atomic arsenal.

Impossible to beat

Speaking directly to reporters, the diplomat insisted that no one can conquer a nation equipped with such catastrophic weapons. He framed the ongoing conflict as a proxy battle orchestrated from abroad.

“This goal is absolutely futile and absolutely absurd, and it will never happen,” Galuzin stated during the event.

He emphasized that military planners abroad are living in a complete fantasy.

“Because it is impossible to inflict a ‘strategic defeat’ on Russia, a powerful nuclear power,” he told the agency.

Blaming allied powers

This rhetoric aligns perfectly with a long-running strategy from the Kremlin. Russian leaders frequently characterize the government in Kyiv as a mere tool for Western interests.

During the interview, Galuzin leaned heavily into this familiar narrative. He suggested that foreign powers are actively trying to destroy his country without risking their own troops.

“But the West, unfortunately, is striving to do so through the hands of its Kiev puppets,” the deputy minister noted in his comments to TASS.

Building regional ties

These fiery political statements took place far away from the active front lines. The diplomat actually delivered the remarks in Saint Petersburg on the sidelines of the third Russian-Kazakh Media Forum.

The annual event aims to strengthen communication between the two neighboring nations. TASS reported that the inaugural gathering kicked off in Moscow during the winter of 2024.

That initial meeting marked a massive milestone for the state news agency. It coincided perfectly with their 120th anniversary. Fast forward to last year, and the two countries held a second media summit in the city of Almaty.

Sources: TASS