After months of war, Trump could finally secure critical Middle East deal

Trump’s next move could reopen the Strait of Hormuz—or trigger another military offensive.

Diplomatic efforts appear to be gaining momentum after months of conflict that has disrupted one of the world’s most important shipping routes. Reports now suggest Washington, Tehran and Oman are closing in on a temporary agreement that could restore traffic through the Strait of Hormuz while broader negotiations continue.

According to Express via. Axios, citing regional sources and a U.S. official, the White House is preparing for a possible announcement on Wednesday, August 5.

Roughly one-fifth of globally traded oil normally passes through the Strait of Hormuz, making the narrow waterway critical to international energy markets. Shipping was severely disrupted after Iran shut the passage following the outbreak of war with the United States and Israel earlier this year.

Military operations began on February 28, when U.S. and Israeli forces carried out coordinated strikes against multiple Iranian targets. Iran responded with attacks across the region and moved to close the strategic maritime corridor, sending oil prices sharply higher and increasing volatility across global markets.

Although Washington and Tehran signed a memorandum of understanding on June 17 aimed at ending hostilities within 60 days, fighting resumed less than a month later.

Temporary framework under discussion

Sources familiar with the negotiations told Axios that discussions have been underway for several weeks over an interim arrangement designed to restore the ceasefire and revive talks surrounding Iran’s nuclear program.

According to the report, the proposal “would meet some of Iran’s demands for greater control over traffic in the Strait of Hormuz – control it didn’t have before the war.”

Current discussions reportedly envision a 60-day agreement between Oman and Iran, with the possibility of extending it if negotiations continue to make progress.

Under the reported framework, inbound commercial vessels would sail through a northern shipping lane inside Iranian waters, while outbound traffic would use a southern route through Omani waters in coordination with Iran. No transit fees would be charged during the temporary period, and both sides would begin clearing naval mines from the central channel before negotiating a longer-term arrangement.

Trump leaves military option on the table

Diplomatic efforts have so far delayed the large-scale military campaign President Donald Trump previously warned could follow if negotiations failed.

Speaking to Fox News, Trump signaled that diplomacy still has a limited window to succeed.

“The Strait is going to be open very soon – or they’re gonna hit very hard, and then the Strait is going to be open.”

While negotiations continue, reports indicate Washington still considers major military action an option if talks collapse before an agreement can be finalized.