A senior Russian diplomat states that Moscow is open to peace talks but warns the military campaign will continue unless the West changes its approach.

Moscow is setting new terms for potential peace negotiations regarding the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. A senior Russian diplomat recently outlined the Kremlin’s official stance during a media forum in St. Petersburg. The statements highlight a deep diplomatic divide as Russia blames Western nations for the lack of progress.

Demands for a constructive dialogue

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Mikhail Galuzin claims that Moscow remains open to a negotiated settlement. According to a report by TASS, the diplomat stated that Russia is waiting for Western countries to adopt a responsible approach. He argued that communication will only happen when Ukraine’s foreign sponsors address the root causes of the conflict.

The diplomat heavily criticized the Ukrainian government for blocking diplomatic efforts. He pointed out that Kyiv previously withdrew from negotiations and formally banned itself from direct talks. Galuzin described this behavior as inconsistent and accused the opposing side of actively avoiding a peaceful resolution.

If these diplomatic conditions are not met, Russia plans to continue its military campaign. The foreign ministry warned that its forces will keep fighting until they resolve the underlying issues. However, the official claimed that the military operates carefully to reduce damage and save lives.

Rejection of Western pressure

Russian officials report that they have yet to receive any constructive proposals from Western leaders. Instead, Galuzin accused the West of relying entirely on ultimatums and harsh lecturing to force an outcome. As cited by TASS, the diplomat claims the opposing side is simply trying to win a war of attrition.

Moscow also condemned the ongoing economic sanctions and hybrid warfare tactics used against Russia. The diplomat argued that Western nations use dishonest methods to gain unfair advantages over international financial institutions. He firmly stated that these pressure tactics will never successfully influence Russian foreign policy.

Despite the tension, Russia maintains direct lines of communication with governments that sponsor Ukraine. The diplomat denied rumors that Moscow was using neighboring Kazakhstan as a secret backchannel to send signals to the West. He noted that while Western forces do not always listen, Russian officials continue to work through direct diplomatic channels.

Strengthening regional alliances

While relations with the West deteriorate, Russia is focusing on deepening economic ties with regional allies. The diplomatic remarks were made during a major media forum highlighting cooperation between Russia and Kazakhstan. According to TASS, the two nations share the longest continuous land border in the world.

This partnership includes significant efforts to integrate their digital commerce platforms across the shared border. The initiative aims to connect hundreds of thousands of local suppliers through popular regional marketplaces like Ozon and Wildberries. Galuzin emphasized that this economic integration began long before the current conflict in Ukraine escalated.

The expanding trade network reflects a broader strategy to secure economic stability amidst international sanctions. Russian leadership views its strong historical ties with Kazakhstan as a foundation for future regional development. By strengthening these local alliances, Moscow aims to offset the financial impact of its severed relationships with Western markets.