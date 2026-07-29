Ukraine offers to help France fight devastating wildfires

“Ukraine is always ready to help those who have supported us throughout these years of our fight against Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy said.

When a nation endures years of conflict, the concept of aid usually flows in one direction.

Yet crisis has a way of turning allies into partners who lean on each other when unexpected disasters strike far from the front line.

Fresh off a high-profile diplomatic trip to Washington, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy placed a direct call to French President Emmanuel Macron.

The Ukrainian leader was travelling back from meetings at the White House and the US Senate when the two spoke.

During the call, Macron shared grim news about a compounding disaster back home. Out-of-control wildfires have been tearing through southwestern France for several days, scorching tens of thousands of hectares.

Emergency crews have evacuated thousands of residents as flames edged dangerously close to vital industrial sites. These locations produce rocket engines, missile parts, and Rafale fighter jets.

Zelenskyy did not hesitate to step in.

Specialized emergency aid

“Emmanuel told me about the large-scale wildfires in France,” Zelenskyy said in a post on X on Wednesday. “Ukraine is always ready to help those who have supported us throughout these years of our fight against Russian aggression,” Zelenskyy stated, adding he offered France Ukraine’s assistance.

“Our specialists can join the firefighting efforts,” the Ukrainian president said.

Display content from x.com Click to display external content from x,

- You can always enable and disable third-party content. You agree to display external third-party content. Personal data may be sent to the provider of the content and other third-party services. External content Read more about in our Privacy statement

This offer is not unprecedented. Ukraine previously sent an An-32P firefighting plane to Montenegro during a separate wildfire crisis, showing its readiness to deploy specialized crews overseas.

Peace and defense

The phone conversation went beyond emergency response. Both leaders also used the moment to review diplomatic talks following Zelenskyy’s discussions with American officials.

“We need to seize every opportunity that can bring us closer to peace, and we coordinated our possible steps,” Zelenskyy explained, according to Interfax-Ukraine. He expressed gratitude to Macron for his readiness “to help and to make every necessary effort.”

With winter approaching, the leaders also discussed urgent energy supplies and air defense packages to protect Ukrainian cities.

According to Ukrainian news outlets, Macron promised to keep pushing for military and civil backing. Summarizing the agreement, Zelenskyy noted, “France will work to find solutions to support Ukraine.”