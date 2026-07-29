Iran came close to attacking Ukrainian port, report claims

Iran reportedly explored military response against Ukraine after Caspian Sea attack.

Military tensions between Iran and Ukraine reportedly came close to escalating beyond the Caspian Sea after Tehran considered retaliatory action following a Ukrainian attack on an Iranian cargo vessel.

According to The New York Times, citing Iranian and Western officials familiar with the matter, Iranian authorities examined the possibility of launching a limited strike against a Ukrainian port before diplomatic contacts helped defuse the situation.

Report says symbolic retaliation was considered

Sources cited by the newspaper said Iranian officials discussed using a ballistic missile carrying a relatively small warhead in what was intended to be a symbolic response that would inflict only limited damage.

Western officials reportedly warned that even a restrained strike could trigger an unpredictable Ukrainian response and increase the risk of a much wider conflict.

Diplomatic efforts ultimately persuaded Tehran to abandon the proposal, according to the report.

Foreign ministers held direct talks

Following the attack on the Iranian vessel, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi held a phone call with his Ukrainian counterpart, Andrii Sybiha.

After the conversation, Araghchi wrote on X:

“Iran is also not seeking escalation, but has made it clear that any attack on our citizens or interests is unacceptable. Compensation for the damage suffered is necessary.”

Sybiha said he urged Iran to avoid any further escalation and insisted Ukraine had not deliberately targeted civilian shipping.

“Ukraine has never pursued the goal of attacking civilian ships.”

Attack in the Caspian Sea

The latest diplomatic exchange followed a Ukrainian strike on an Iranian commercial vessel in the Caspian Sea on July 25. Iranian authorities said one person was killed and another was injured.

Iran’s Foreign Ministry later summoned Ukraine’s chargé d’affaires to protest what it described as Kyiv’s hostile actions. Iranian officials also argued that the attack violated international law and warned that those responsible would be held accountable.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said the vessels targeted by Ukrainian forces were being used to transport military supplies from Iran to Russia.

Ukraine’s Security Service (SBU) initially identified the ships as Port Olya 2 and Begey, stating they were under international sanctions, before later editing its public statement.