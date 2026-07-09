Trump’s son celebrates ‘incredible honor’ as airport rebrands to DJT International

He might not get his name on the Kennedy Center, but his hometown’s airport is a different story.

Travel hubs change their titles all the time to honor historical figures, local legends, or political titans.

For passengers, a new name on a map usually just means updating a navigation app before heading out the door.

But a recent high-profile transformation in Florida is drawing a lot of extra attention from regular flyers.

A new name

The international airport sitting just minutes away from Donald Trump’s permanent Florida residence has officially changed its identity.

As of Thursday, Palm Beach International Airport has been formally rebranded as the President Donald J Trump International Airport.

According to the Daily Mail, a Federal Aviation Administration alert went out on Wednesday evening to announce the update. The notice confirmed that the overnight shift would also swap out the facility’s classic three-letter location code.

Testing the code

The federal agency changed the location identifier code specifically to DJT. Still, everyday passengers might have to wait a little while before they spot those famous initials printed on their travel documents.

The airport website noted that the old code will remain active for flight reservations, ticketing, and luggage tags until August 18. This grace period gives airlines time to update their systems.

The renaming follows a law signed by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis back in March. The legislation aimed to honor the local politician who served as both the 45th and 47th American president.

Son shares pride

Family members celebrated the shift on social media early Thursday morning. Eric Trump expressed massive pride. He frequently relies on the facility for travel.

“There is no person who has done more for Florida and our country, and no one more deserving of this incredible honor. As a son, and someone who flies out of this airport nearly every day, I will forever be proud to see the initials “DJT” on my boarding pass,” he posted on X.

Millions of travelers

The newly named travel hub handles nearly eight million passengers every single year. Local county commissioners approved a licensing deal to permit the name change, since the Trump Organization holds the trademark.

The agreement ensures the family will not earn any royalties from the change. However, the venue is allowed to feature the president’s name and image in future marketing campaigns.

Already, local road crews have updated highway signs leading toward the gates. This Florida site joins a list of 12 other American airports named after former presidents.