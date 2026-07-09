Trump’s new election strategy revealed: One word now dominates his campaign

Trump doubles down on ‘communist’ attacks as Republicans change election strategy

Political messaging ahead of November’s U.S. midterm elections is entering a new phase, with President Donald Trump placing a renewed emphasis on one word above all others: communism.

Recent speeches, campaign appearances and social media posts show a marked increase in that rhetoric as Republicans seek to define the election around ideology rather than the cost of living.

A Reuters analysis found that Trump’s references to communism have surged since June 23, when several progressive Democrats secured victories in primary elections across New York.

Since then, Trump has reportedly used the term 81 times, describing some of the successful candidates as “hardcore, godless communists.”

Addressing supporters during Independence Day celebrations marking the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence, Trump compared communism to a disease that had to be eliminated.

“You’ve got to cut it out, and you got to cut it out fast,” he told the crowd gathered on the National Mall in Washington.

Later appearances continued the same theme, with Trump calling communism “the most serious threat to our country since its existence,” describing it as “a mortal threat to American liberty” and suggesting it could represent a greater danger than World War I, World War II or the September 11 attacks.

Republicans test a new election strategy

Behind the scenes, Republican strategists are studying whether the message can broaden the party’s appeal beyond Trump’s most loyal supporters.

According to Reuters, preliminary focus group findings indicate that anti-communist rhetoric strongly motivates Republican voters who do not always participate in elections. Results appear less convincing among younger Americans and independent voters, many of whom did not experience the Cold War firsthand.

Research conducted for Trump’s political team also suggests the word “communism” may prove more powerful than “socialism” in certain races, while “socialism” could perform better in campaign advertising and local messaging.

Republicans have seized on a series of primary wins by progressive and democratic socialist candidates in states including Colorado, Kentucky, New York, Ohio and Texas.

Rather than centering the campaign on inflation and household costs, Trump has increasingly portrayed Democratic candidates as representatives of an extreme political movement.

Many of those candidates identify themselves as democratic socialists rather than communists, advocating higher taxes on wealthy Americans, expanded government programs, lower military spending, opposition to U.S. funding for Israel and the abolition of Immigration and Customs Enforcement through the democratic process.

Communism, by contrast, traditionally refers to a political system that abolishes private ownership of property and aims to establish a classless society.

White House defends Trump’s rhetoric

Olivia Wales, a White House spokeswoman, defended the president’s approach in a statement.

“Democrats’ embrace of socialism and communism” is an “existential threat to our country,” she said, adding that Trump will “keep calling out their radicalism and drawing a sharp contrast with his commonsense, America First agenda.”

Republican officials believe the message could resonate particularly well among Hispanic voters in states such as Florida and Texas, where many families have personal or historical ties to countries governed by left-wing regimes.

Alex Pfeiffer, a spokesman for Trump’s super PAC MAGA Inc., argued the strategy offers a clear political contrast.

“It’s an appealing message to voters and will help draw the contrast in November,” he said.

Democrats have dismissed the renewed line of attack, arguing that voters remain primarily focused on economic concerns.

House Democratic campaign committee chair Suzan DelBene accused Republicans of avoiding issues that directly affect American families, saying the party was “resorting to desperate attacks that aren’t actually about the pocketbook issues.”

Republican strategist Amy Koch also questioned whether branding opponents as communists would persuade younger voters or independents.

“I just don’t think that communism means the same for anybody under 55,” she said.