Eurovision gets a North American twist as Canada joins the party

The northern neighbor of the United States will make its debut in the Eurovision Song Contest next year after its national public broadcaster secured full membership of the European Broadcasting Union. The decision marks the contest’s biggest expansion since Australia joined in 2015.

Canada will compete in the Eurovision Song Contest in 2027, with CBC/Radio-Canada set to send the country’s first official entry to Bulgaria.

The decision follows the network’s admission as a full member of the European Broadcasting Union on June 25, 2026, after a vote at the European Broadcasting Union’s General Assembly in Prague. The broadcaster had been an associate member since 1950.

Full membership gives CBC/Radio-Canada access to more EBU services, including Eurovision-related exchanges and public broadcasting networks. It also comes after revised EBU rules made membership possible for some broadcasters outside Europe.

Martin Green, director of the Eurovision Song Contest, said: “We are very happy to welcome CBC into the ESC family, a sign that although the competition was born in Europe, it continues to welcome the world.”

CBC/Radio-Canada chief executive Marie-Philippe Bouchard said: “Thank you to the European Broadcasting Union for welcoming CBC/Radio-Canada as a full Member. This new chapter in our relationship with the EBU and its members will deepen our cooperation at a time when the collective impact of public service media is essential.”

Eurovision reaches further

Bulgaria will host the 2027 contest after winning the 2026 edition. Canada has not yet announced how it will choose its first Eurovision performer or song.

Besides Canada, Israel and Australia already compete despite being outside Europe because eligibility is based on EBU membership rather than geography.

According to DR, Canadians were the largest group of ticket buyers from outside Europe for this year’s shows in Vienna.

The EBU said the 2026 Eurovision season generated more than 2.75 billion views across social media platforms and reached 132 million viewers across 35 measured television markets.

That growing international audience means Canada will not be appearing before an unfamiliar public. Canadian artists have already left their mark on Eurovision, even without the country competing officially.

Céline Dion won the contest for Switzerland in 1988, while fellow Canadian singer Rykka represented Switzerland in 2016.

Norway’s Eurovision delegation leader Mads Tørklep told NRK that Canada’s entry could attract more songwriters and performers from North America. Canadian cultural commentator Julien S. Bourrelle told the Norwegian broadcaster that Canada’s European links include its French-speaking population and constitutional connection to King Charles.

Sources: EBU, CBC/Radio-Canada, NRK, DR