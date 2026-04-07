Check your fridge: Deli meats recalled over taste and smell issues

A range of ready-to-eat meat products is being withdrawn from stores following reported quality concerns.

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Packaged meats used in sandwiches and quick meals have been pulled from sale across Canada after a wave of consumer complaints.

Sold in major grocery chains and supplied to food service operators, the products may still be sitting in household refrigerators.

No illnesses have been reported. Still, officials stress the recall is a precautionary measure.

Authorities are advising consumers to review recent purchases and follow guidance issued by food safety officials.

Complaints prompt action

The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) issued the recall after reports of “off odor and off taste,” pointing to possible spoilage or handling issues.

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The recall was first detailed by EatingWell, citing data from federal food safety regulators.

In Canada, recalls are publicly listed and shared with retailers, which are responsible for removing affected items from shelves and notifying customers where possible.

Products that are widely sold

A total of 30 products are included, ranging from sliced chicken to smoked turkey breast used in everyday meals.

Some were sold in smaller 175-gram packs, while others came in larger formats intended for families or bulk use.

Brands named in the recall include Compliments, Royal, Your Fresh Market and Ziggy’s, among others.

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These products are commonly found in the deli sections of your local supermarket, but some were also distributed through catering and institutional supply networks. That’s a wide footprint.

Best-before dates run from mid-March to mid-April 2026, meaning certain items could still be in circulation at home.

Consumers are advised to check all the labels carefully and avoid eating any of the recalled products. Items should be immediately discarded or returned to the retailer for a refund.

Anyone who feels unwell after consuming these products should seek medical advice. Further guidance 0n the matter is available directly from the CFIA.

Sources: EatingWell; Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA)